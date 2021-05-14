House Republicans elect New Yorker Elise Stefanik to replace Liz Cheney to chair Conference



Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik in announcing their triumph.

Photo: EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EFE

House Republicans voted today to elevate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY) to the leadership position # 3 of Conference Chairperson after removing Representative Liz Cheney for openly opposing Donald Trump.

Stefanik, 36, is an Albany native who has represented New York’s 21st District in the National Congress since 2015. In February, she rated Andrew Cuomo (D) as “The worst governor in America.”

Cheney, a Wyoming representative, was removed from office this week because she repeatedly said it was a “big lie” from former President Donald Trump to claim that the 2020 elections were stolen.

Stefanik, a prominent advocate for the controversial former president, took on Rep. Chip Roy, but his candidacy was viewed as a long shot, and the New York congresswoman had the backing of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and the Trump himself, CNN noted. The end result was 134 votes for Stefanik and 46 for Roy, according to multiple sources in the room.

The young congresswoman said in a statement after the vote that she is “honored and humbled” to be elected to the leadership position. “We Republicans in the House of Representatives are united in our approach to fighting on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical socialist democratic agenda ”, he claimed.

Stefanik’s rise within the ranks of the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives and the removal of Cheney clearly underscores the ingrained loyalty of the Republican Party to the former president and the limited extent to which he is willing to tolerate dissent even after Trump’s electoral lies incited a deadly attack on the Capitol ”on January 6 to ignore the triumph of Joe Biden.

In that shot Five people died and at least 140 injured were reported. But then the same Republicans cleared Trump of any responsibility in the riots, acquitting him in a Senate trial in February, when he had already left the White House.

Amid Trump’s false claims about voter fraud, Stefanik backed an objection during the Electoral College vote recount to stop President Biden’s victory. He also signed in support of a brief supporting a Texas lawsuit to the Supreme Court that sought to annul the results of the elections in several states.

Trump supported Stefanik in his career for the leadership position and weighed in on Roy’s late entry last night with a statement criticizing him. “I can’t imagine the Republican deputies in the House of Representatives going with Chip Roy; He hasn’t done a great job (…) I support Elise, by far, above Chip, ”he said.