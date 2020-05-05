MEXICO – One of the residences of drug trafficker Amado Carrillo Fuentes, “El Señor de los Cielos”, seized 20 years ago by Mexican authorities, was put up for auction and sold for 49 million 714,000 pesos (about $ 2 million 086,521).

The house, which did not look like in its best times, was sold to the first bidder in the auction that the Institute to Return to the Stolen People organized on Sunday at the Los Pinos Cultural Center, the former official residence of Mexican presidents.

Although the name of the buyer was not disclosed, he was present at the facilities and was one of the few who were able to enter the physical auction, since most of the exercise was carried out digitally to attend to healthy distance measures before the COVID-19 pandemic.

From there to the auction, which started at 11:00 am, only the first 15 people registered as bidders and staff personnel entered; the rest of the participants made the bid from telephone and electronic platforms.

The Institute put 199 lots up for sale, including jewelry, cars, armored trucks, trailers, light aircraft, a helicopter, houses and residential apartments, but the main attraction was the property that belonged to “The Lord of the Skies”.

The starting price of all the lots was 130 million pesos (about $ 5 million 456,165), but the figure was not reached because only 144 lots were sold.

In total, the government raised 111.5 million pesos ($ 4 million 679,710), resources that will be allocated to the Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi) to attend to the health emergency in the face of the coronavirus.

The residence that belonged to Amado Carrillo is located at Calle Cráter 525, Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, in the Álvaro Obregón city hall. It has a pool, steam area, Jacuzzi, party room, as well as a large garden and several bedrooms.

Another of the lots that stood out in this auction, which lasted six hours, was the sale of two houses in Cancun, which were purchased for an amount of 1.8 million pesos; as well as an apartment in Mexico City at the Bosques Golf Club that was acquired for 39.2 million pesos.

71 lots of cars able to circulate, 6 more unsuitable, as well as five aircraft of which only a couple of them managed to be sold in this auction; In addition, 107 lots of jewelry were auctioned, which were the least demanded.

