House of the Dragon will have younger versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower

Although the last season of Game of Thrones – 59% disappointed fans of the franchise and upset critics, the reality is that this literary and television universe is one of the most popular in recent years. For this reason, when it was announced that a prequel series called House of the Dragon, which would be released by HBO Max, fans were excited, as George RR Martin is also very involved with the project.

Little by little new details of this production have been revealed and now it has been announced that the new series will have younger versions of two important characters from Game of Thrones – 83%. It is about Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, who will also be played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively (via TheWrap).

Set 300 years before the events of game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen, the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. The series, which is based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, will be released in 2022.

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey

Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke were previously announced to bring Rhaenyra and Alicent to life, respectively, so it will be interesting to see how the new actresses mesh with the character portrayals with more experienced performers.

Alcock, who previously worked on series like Reckoning – 58% and Upright, will be in charge of giving life to the young princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the first-born of the king. She is a pure Valyrian blood and is a dragon rider, per the character’s description. For his part, Carey, who comes from working on Wonder Woman – 92%, where she played the 12-year-old version of Diana Prince, will be the young Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and the most attractive woman in the Seven Kingdoms. He was raised in the Red Keep and possesses both courtly grace and keen political acumen.

Both actresses will have a recurring participation in the 10-episode show, as they are the younger versions of the characters played by D’Arcy and Cooke, who will be protagonists. Just a few months ago, the production announced the names of other actors who will be in the project, among which are: Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

House of the Dragon It will premiere in the summer or fall of 2022 and will be the first of numerous spin-offs from game of ThronesSo, surely, fans of Martin’s stories will be pleased with this new series.

