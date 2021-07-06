House of the Dragon will have younger versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower – Tomatazos

Although the last season of Game of Thrones – 59% disappointed fans of the franchise and upset critics, the reality is that this literary and television universe is one of the most popular in recent years. For this reason, when it was announced that a prequel series called House of the Dragon, which would be released by HBO Max, fans were excited, as George RR Martin is also very involved with the project.

It may interest you: House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones prequel will not have violence towards women, reveals Olivia Cooke

Little by little new details of this production have been revealed and now it has been announced that the new series will have younger versions of two important characters from Game of Thrones – 83%. It is about Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, who will now be played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively (via TheWrap).

Set 300 years before the events of game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen, the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. The series, which is based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, will be released in 2022.

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey