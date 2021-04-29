House of the Dragon: images of Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen are leaked

It’s been a while since we’ve had Game of Thrones material – 59%, specifically two years, but fans still haven’t forgotten the disastrous ending staged by David Benioff and DB Weiss, who for the final chapters all they wanted was to leave the series. back and get involved in other projects. But HBO is already preparing its next spin-off and we finally have the first images of the Targaryens played by Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy. If in Game of Thrones Daenerys suffered from being alone in the world, in the new series we will see the members of the dragon family everywhere.

When it was announced House of dragon Some were afraid that HBO would make the same mistakes as with the final season of Game of Thrones, however, it soon emerged that George RR Martin himself would be in charge of writing the scripts and that several of them would be directed by Miguel Sapochnik, the filmmaker who shaped the most spectacular chapters of game of Thrones. The promises are good and the filming has finally begun, as confirmed by the new images where we can see the main stars dressed in the character.

First Leaked Photos of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) New Video Soon! What do you think of her look? #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/8hT0loAMpP – Jag Durán (@jagduran) April 28, 2021

Platinum blonde hair and fine clothing distinguish members of the Targaryen family, conquerors who took over Westeros several centuries before Daenerys was born and formed one of the most powerful dynasties in the world. But his story was also full of intrigue and betrayal, even between relatives, and that is precisely what he will present to us. House of the Dragon. Matt smith Y Emma D’Arcy They play Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen, who will be an active part of a civil war whose objective is to reclaim the Iron Throne, a classic.

The aforementioned conflict is known in the lore of A Song of Ice and Fire as the Dance of the Dragons. Rhaenyra has an aspiration to the throne but they are banned by Aegon II, both are children of King Viserys I but of different mothers, but they have the same desires to seize power, which unleashes a surprising fight that involves violence with dragons, something that we all definitely want to see in the new series. Of course, the production will require a bit more budget, as the action takes place in a time when winged creatures were something much more common.

The resolution of the Dance of Dragons is well known to fans of the books and boy does things end very badly for some, however, poetic justice also exists. We’ll see if those involved in the development of the adaptation are capable of bringing us an adventure up to the task, something that makes us forget the nauseating eighth season of game of Thrones forever. It is curious to observe how showrunners went from being loved by everyone to the most hated people on social networks, at least in the spheres of the small screen.

House of the Dragon It has no release date but knows it will hit HBO sometime late in 2022. Ultimately, no one can resist the charms of a bit of epic fantasy, especially when the protagonists are members of Westeros’ most impressive family. We hope that the Dragon Showdowns are of the highest quality and that the intrigue does not disappoint us with hasty conclusions and an unstructured ending.

