House of the Dragon: HBO boss said the series looks spectacular and is the only spin-off of GOT – Tomatazos

HBO has a goose that lays golden eggs called Game of Thrones – 59%. They know it well. The series in a short time managed to be seen by people from all over the world and even saturated the company’s servers at the beginning and end of each season. There came a time when everyone wanted their own game of Thrones, but nobody replicated the formula of the emblem program of this company.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Its success was diminished somewhat with the disastrous finale to its eighth season. From time to time the fans of the show go to social networks to demand that they re-record the finale or even the entire season. Many of them have argued that the Snyder Cut is proof that HBO could do it if it wanted to. That said, the company does not have an eye on the past, at least not on theirs as a company, but on Westeros’ past. They know that the series still has the ability to attract thousands of viewers and they want to show it by taking spin-offs from it. There is one that is almost a reality. That is House of the Dragon, based on the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, which is a prequel to A Song of Ice and Fire. That series began filming in England in April this year. The series is estimated to premiere in 2022.

Variety spoke with Casey bloys, HBO’s head of content on this topic. They asked him if he had anything to say about the series that is currently filming in England, under showrunner Ryan Condal and executive director / producer Miguel Sapochnik. Of course, he didn’t reveal any spoilers or anything like that. All he had to say is that the series is going very well. In fact, he said it looks spectacular:

It looks spectacular. The cast that Sapochnik and Ryan have put together looks great.

Also read: Game of Thrones: Sean Bean did not continue watching the series after the first season

The most striking names of said cast are Paddy Considine (Viserys I Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alice Hightower) and Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen). It remains to be seen if they will achieve the same success as their famous series or, ironically, HBO will be another company that fails in the attempt to replicate Game of Thrones.

On the other hand, the head of content mentioned that everyone constantly asks him why there are so many spin-offs of game of Thrones. He is surprised that there are people who believe that there are several spin-offs in active production at the same time. House of the Dragon it is the only one that is a tangible reality at this moment, the others are mere possibilities. So he mentioned it:

House of the Dragon is the only one being recorded. All the others are in various stages of development. People might believe that we have 10 series filming right now. There is one that is going to air in 2022. We have to see how the other scripts turn out.

In fact, not long ago Deadline said that he had trusted information that one of those spin-offs already had a screenwriter:

Amanda Segel, executive co-producer of Hulu’s Helstrom and Person of Interest has been hired to write one of the Game of Thrones spin-offs. Deadline understands that Segel is going to be in charge of the 10,000 Ships project, which is one of three spin-offs that were revealed to be in development at HBO. HBO has declined to comment.

On the other hand, that someone is writing a script does not imply that the series is already a reality, as it well hinted Bloys. All it means is that it is still developing to become one if it convinces executives to make the decision whether or not it is a fact.

Do not miss: Toxic movie and TV couples who set a bad example for a whole generation