House of the Dragon: first official photos of the characters are revealed by HBO – Tomatazos

Fire and blood! That’s what it promises House of the Dragon, the HBO series that will be the first spin off of Game of Thrones – 83%. The show just started production a couple of weeks ago, but that has not stopped the network from revealing the first official look at the characters that will be at the center of this story set hundreds of years before the events of the original title.

House of the Dragon will feature the fight for the Iron Throne between members of the House Targaryen, which conquered Westeros with the help of its legendary dragons. The show will tell how Princess Rhaenyra starts a rebellion when after the death of King Viserys, who names her his successor, a group of insurgents decides rather to crown his half-brother Prince Aegon II.

In the images, we just see Rhaenyra (Emma darcy) with his uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) talking on what appears to be a beach. We had seen these images from a leak from the set and from afar, now we have the official look. We also have the first photo of Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Hand of the Queen. And the actors Rhys Ifans and Olivia Cooke as members of the Hightower House.

That battle to see who is Viserys’ legitimate successor will be the central conflict of the series. The show will be based on the story of House Targaryen that author George RR Martin has expanded upon in his book Fire and Blood, which recounts the many members of the House since King Aegon became King of the Seven Kingdoms. The interesting thing will be to see if the public is interested in this prequel in the same way that they did in the original series.

Given how expensive you show like House of the Dragon can turn out, and the mixed response at the end of Game of Thrones itself, there is no doubt that HBO will do everything possible to arouse public interest in this spin off. The cast is truly enviable and it is known that Miguel Sapochnik, director of some of the favorite episodes of the main series, will be back, so we can least expect a great show.

Revealing the first images of the series, a week after starting production, and when the show itself will not be released until 2022 is a strange decision. However, he talks about how much HBO must be relying on the creative team, since it is also known that the first spin off they were developing was canceled after an unimpressive pilot and from which very little official information was shared, so The chain cannot be accused of simply exploiting the franchise.

House of the Dragon It is scheduled to premiere in 2022. The showrunners of the show are Sapochnik himself along with screenwriter Ryan Condal and the series is also supervised by Martin. The first season, which received direct production order, will consist of ten episodes and we will most likely see it in the second half of next year, so be patient to see more about this first spin off of one of the series most popular in the history of television.

