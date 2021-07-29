House of Gucci confirms release date with posters of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga

Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, who was Gucci’s grandson, but he left the family firm after a fight in 1987. Later, Paolo had to declare bankruptcy.

(@HouseOfGucci)

Al Pacino is Aldo Gucci, a character who was Guccio’s eldest son and was the president of Gucci Shops. In fact, he is credited with expanding Gucci around the world, but above all, with creating the logo of the now iconic two interlocking Gs.

House of gucci reach to theaters in November. It also stars Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, and Reeve Carney and directed by Ridley Scott.