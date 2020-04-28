Who has never dreamed of being a complete reform expert? Today, NextNmaniacos, we bring you the panacea, made video game, of all handyman. And it is just confirmed that House Flipper is coming to Nintendo Switch.

It doesn’t surprise us, since House Flipper, title developed by Merge Games (Solo: Islands of the Heart) was released back in 2018 on PC. However, we now know that this management and construction simulator will arrive in physical format, and with various improvements, to Nintendo Switch the next July 17th 2020 thanks to the Spanish distributor Avance Discos. Next, we leave you with its official trailer.

The title in question will put at our disposal, as a good simulator of construction and reforms, a wide set of tools to manage to convert our different home, business is business, into a true work of art. And is that the final objective of all this shed is none other than to make a profit selling these buildings. To close, we leave you with a small official preview with some of its main characteristics:

CHARACTERISTICS:

– Repair mechanics: You have at your disposal a set of tools and parts. Use them to hammer, drill, nail, and screw things, and do whatever it takes to adjust, repair, or clean things.

– Interior Design: Experiment by designing interiors and decorating in the style you like best. Decorate and furnish interiors with the hundreds of unique objects at your disposal. Express yourself!

– Play it your way: Do you like interior design and want to fill empty rooms according to your favorite style? You can buy an empty apartment and furnish it. Do you prefer things that only engineers would understand? You can focus on repair and facilities. Are you adept at the “small gestures, big changes” approach? You can buy a decent house and achieve perfection by giving it some style and fixing things.

– Manage budgets: Do you like risk? Do you want to invest? Calculate benefits and find your best risk / reward ratio.

– Progress: The reform business is a great challenge. Improve and perfect your skills. Get better tools. Deploy new mechanisms and earn money to increase investment and accelerate progress. Have fun!

