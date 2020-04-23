The Chamber of Deputies approved on Thursday a project that eases the use, by States, municipalities and the Federal District, of the remaining resources of social assistance funds during the state of calamity due to the coronavirus crisis.

The approved opinion, authored by Mrs Shéridan (PSDB-RR), authorizes the entities to use balances remaining from previous years, from federal transfers determined until December 2019 and allows them to make transfers and transpositions between National Fund financing blocks of Social Assistance (FNAS).

According to the report, the remaining balances in the social assistance funds of the entities total 1.5 billion reais, according to data from the Ministry of Citizenship.

“This measure is essential for subnational entities to be able to face the enormous socio-assistance challenges arising from the situation now experienced”, argues the deputy, in the opinion.

“Indeed, social assistance actions … are necessary both at this time, for the identification and immediate support of people and groups in situations of greater socioeconomic deprivation, as well as in mitigating the effects that the disease and the restriction of movement of people cause in the conditions of subsistence and well-being of these Brazilian families. ”

Under current rules, transfers of remaining financial balances could only occur within the same financing block. It is also not allowed to transpose between blocks. The project reported by Shéridan eases this determination and brings requirements for the reallocation to be directed exclusively to social assistance actions.

During the discussion at the remote session of the Chamber this Thursday, Shéridan welcomed an amendment that determines special attention to the street population, mainly in the actions of offering food, in community restaurants and through care to avoid agglomerations and contamination, and also the expansion of spaces for reception, in addition to the demobilization of drinking water in public places, among other measures.

