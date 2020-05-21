The Chamber of Deputies on Thursday approved projects related to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, one of preventive measures between indigenous and quilombolas, and another that determines the payment of compensation of 50 thousand reais to dependents of health professionals killed by Covid-19 .

One of the projects establishes that the Federal Government pays financial compensation to dependents of professionals who have been exposed to infection by Covid-19 or even to those who become permanently disabled.

According to the text, they will have the right to compensation “paid by the Union to health professionals and workers who, during the

public health emergency period of national importance resulting from the new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2), having worked in direct care for patients affected by COVID-19 or made home visits in a certain period of time, in the case of community agents health or fighting endemics, become permanently incapacitated for work, or for the spouse or partner, dependents and necessary heirs, in cases of death “.

The other project foresees, according to the Câmara de Notícias agency, actions to prevent the spread of the new disease among indigenous peoples, quilombolas and traditional communities. The text includes, the offer of rapid tests, medicines and basic food baskets, in addition to controlling access to indigenous lands to prevent the spread of the disease to these populations.

The two proposals still need to be analyzed by the Senate.

