BRASILIA – The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday, 22, the basic text of a project that creates a line of credit to help micro and small companies during the crisis of the new coronavirus.

Until the last update of this report, parliamentarians had not finished voting on the highlights (proposals to change the basic text).

The bill has already passed the Senate, but as it was changed by the deputies, it will need to be voted on again by the senators.

The objective of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe) is to strengthen small businesses and mitigate the effects of the crisis generated by the drop in revenues due to the restrictions imposed on the operation of companies in this period.

One of the changes approved by the Chamber decreases the loan limit to 30% of the company’s annual revenue and no longer 50% as defined by the Senate.

Rapporteur of the matter, deputy Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP) argued that the percentage decrease “will be a democratizing element” to allow more companies to have access to easier credit.

“It is an extremely important project for us to protect our small and micro enterprises. We know that microentrepreneurs and small entrepreneurs form the greatest job generators in this country,” said Joice.

Another amendment made by the Chamber authorizes the Executive to adopt the program as a permanent policy, even after the pandemic.

The program is aimed at:

Micro companies with revenues of up to R $ 360 thousand per year; and

Small companies with annual sales of R $ 360 thousand to R $ 4.8 million.

What the project establishes:

Loan limit

30% of 2019 annual revenue and no more 50% as defined by the Senate. In the case of companies with one year of operation, the loan limit will be up to 50% of its share capital or up to 30% of the average monthly income calculated since the beginning of its activities.

Value

The Federal Government will make available R $ 15.9 billion for the credit line. The amount that had been approved by the Senate was R $ 10.9 billion.

Operation

All public and private financial institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank may operate the credit line. The Senate text provided for it to be offered only by Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal.

Percentages

The Federal Government provides 85% of the money to be loaned in the operation and the bank, with the other 15%. In the Senate text, these percentages were 80% and 20%, respectively.

Counterpart

Companies interested in credit will have to retain at least the same number of employees from the date of entry into force of the law until 60 days after receiving the last installment of the financing.

Membership term

Banks and financial institutions will have up to six months, after the law comes into force, to formalize credit operations.

Criterion

Financial institutions will not be able to deny the loan based on the existence of credit restriction notes by the company, including protest.

Warranty

Only the personal guarantee of the applicant will be required in an amount equal to the contracted loan, plus charges. In the case of companies in operation for less than a year, the personal guarantee may reach up to 150% of the contracted value, plus additions.

Payment term

Companies will have up to 36 months to make the payment.

Interest

The maximum annual interest rate will be equal to the Selic Rate, plus 1.25%, over the amount granted. The Senate text provided for interest of 3.75% per annum on the amount granted.

Grace

The grace period to start paying the loan is eight months, counting from the formalization of the credit operation. The Senate text provided for a shorter grace period: six months.

Administration

The responsibility for managing the program will lie with the Special Secretariat for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy. According to the Senate text, it would belong to the National Treasury Secretariat.

.