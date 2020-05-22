BRASÍLIA – The Chamber approved on Thursday, 21, a project that creates transitory rules for companies in judicial reorganization and also to try to prevent other companies in difficulties from reaching this point, prior to bankruptcy. The measures will be in force since its publication and some until December 31, 2020, expected date for the end of the state of public calamity due to the covid-19 pandemic. The text now goes to the Senate.

The bill (1397/2020) authored by deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) generated controversy among banks. The expectation that the crisis generated by the pandemic of the new coronavirus will trigger billions of reais in credit restructuring causes fear among financial institutions that the measure, which imposes transitional rules on the subject, will bring disorder in the bilateral negotiations already underway with their clients.

The project establishes emergency and transitory rules for companies that are in the judicial, extrajudicial or bankruptcy reorganization system. The text provides for the possibility, during the term of the law, of subjecting credits generated after the original judicial reorganization request.

It also provides that the obligations provided for in judicial or extrajudicial recovery plans already approved will not be required by the within 120 days and the possibility of presenting a new judicial reorganization plan with the right to a new suspension period.

The proposal suspends bankruptcy for 30 days, the incidence of late payment fines, the carrying out of judicial or extrajudicial guarantees, and the unilateral breach of bilateral contracts.

During the suspension, the debtor and the creditor must seek, in an extrajudicial and direct way, the renegotiation of obligations, taking into account the economic and financial impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Emergency measures

The measures are emergency and result in transient changes in provisions of the law 11,101 / 05, which governs judicial recoveries and bankruptcies. THE Judicial Recovery Law it is one of the themes that gained prominence in the midst of the pandemic even before the increase in cases, which is expected for the coming months, in the view of experts.

Among the advocates of the measure, the argument is that the magnitude, scope and unexpected arrival of the crisis justify the need to include smaller companies and entrepreneurs, who have had limited access to credit in the midst of the pandemic.

Industries and tradings in the agricultural sector also expressed concern about the project. The fear is that, if the project is approved, the use of the tool by producers and distributors may restrict deliveries of previously negotiated off-season corn. The agricultural sector has been facing a wave of judicial recoveries since last year.

