The event will start at 20:00 CEST and it will be possible to continue in open

The Spanish Belén García, Marta García and Nerea Martí will compete in the test

Every Thursday until August 13, a virtual appointment of the category

What time does the virtual W Series Championship start? How can I follow this category? The women’s single-seater competition will celebrate its first simracing race today. Who will take the cat to the water?

Today, Thursday, June 11, the virtual W Series championship starts, the only modality that will compete in the category this year. It will be made up of ten appointments in mythical circuits of this sport. The first of them will be Monza.

Each virtual event in the W Series will consist of a total of three races, which instead of a lap limit will have a time limit. The first will be in the order determined by the classification and will last 15 minutes. The second will last the same time, but the starting order will be made using an inverted grill. Finally, the third and last will be 20 minutes long and will have a traditional starting order.

In less than 24 hours, the first #WSeriesEsportsLeague race will be available to watch across the globe. Tune in from 19:00 BST

https://t.co/jb0MMutaMA

https://t.co/WE6fFlDIs0

https://t.co/u0lf1rP2V9

https://t.co/WU6HhmF7cl pic.twitter.com/p6Q2C33z93 – W Series (@WSeriesRacing) June 10, 2020

In this event there will be Spanish representation, and also, triple. Marta García, Belén García and Nerea Martí will take the flag of our country in this championship.

APPOINTMENT 1: MONZA, 20: 00-21: 30 CEST *

First race: 15 minutes Second race: 15 minutes Third race: 20 minutes

PUNCTUATION*

Points obtained from the first to the 15th in each race: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1

* In all races, a point will be awarded to the driver who achieves the fastest lap.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE CHAMPIONSHIP

It can be followed through the official channels ofYouTube, Facebook and Twitch of the W Series. The event will be narrated by simracing commentator Luke Crane and will feature commentary from David Coulthard, Lee Mackenzie and Billy Monger. Further, In this portal we will keep you informed with a detailed chronicle of each of the appointments.

WHAT SIMULATOR DO THEY RUN WITH?

Seat: Playseat Evolution Alcantara Steering wheel and pedals: Logitech G920 Helmets: Logitech PRO X Keyboard: Logitech G915 Webcam: Logitech webcam

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard