Hours and where to watch Tsitsipas on TV

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner you see the faces in the first semifinal of the Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó 2021. This duel between young tennis players is presumed very attractive, since they have been displaying great tennis.

The Greek, top ten of the ATP, arrives in excellent shape. After winning the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, where he defeated Rublev in the final by a clear 6-3, 6-3, Tsitsipas continue with a firm step in this Count of Godó, where he passed over Munar (6-0, 6-2), then beat the Australian From Miñaur 7-5, 6-3 and in the quarterfinals he also beat another young man, such as the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime by 6-3, 6-3.

In addition, Sinner It has also been leaving very positive similarities. The finalist of the Miami Masters 1000, comes from overcoming two hard obstacles such as Roberto Bautista Agut, which he beat in the round of 16 (7-6, 6-2) and in the quarterfinals Rublev, top ten and recent finalist in Monte Carlo, 6-2, 7-6.

Tsitsipas arrives as a favorite to the duel in this first Conde de Godó ATP 500 semifinal, where he was a finalist in the 2018 edition. The Greek succumbed in the final clearly before Rafael Nadal, but this time he is a much more mature and experienced player, who also arrives with morale through the roof after winning his first Masters 1000.

Tsitsipas has already reached the M-1000 clay court final in Madrid 2019 (lost against Djokovic), in addition to reaching the semifinals in Roland Garros last season, where he lost in 5 sets also against him number 1 of the ATP.

Sinner, for its part, is currently ranked 19 in the ranking and is already looking forward to the top ten, so a possible victory against Tsitsipas I would reinforce it in this regard.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, occupies the position number 5 of the ATP and he wants to continue his climb in the rankings. The Greek has six titles and wants to continue increasing his track record and for this he will have to overcome the young Italian.

The head-to-head between both players is one victory for each side. Stefanos Tsitsipas won in the first match, the first of the two that have played on clay and in the Masters 1000 from Rome 2019, which the Greek won 6-3, 6-2. Curiously, a year later, in last season’s edition, Sinner he took revenge by defeating the Greek 6-1, 6-7, 6-2. This match will unbalance the balance between them and on clay.

When is Tsitsipas – Sinner played?

The game is played today, Saturday, April 24, at 1.30 p.m.

Where to see the Tsitsipas – Sinner?

The encounter can be seen by Teledeporte. You can follow all the information about the match by Sports World website.