Hours and where to watch the Sinner on TV

Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz They dispute a surprise final in the Miami Masters 1000, where the favorites Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Rublev they have stayed by the way. The teen sinner achieves his first final in this tournament category and has done it at the cost of Roberto Bautista Agut (5-7, 6-4, 6-4)while the Polish Hurkacz comes from defeating two top ten like Stefanos Tsitsipas (2-6, 6-3, 6-4) and Andrey Rublev (6-3, 6-4).

The young Italian, number 31 of the ATP, has given a demonstration of mental fortitude throughout all this Miami Masters 1000, where he has beaten players like Karen Khachanov, Emil Ruusuvori, Alexander Bublik already Roberto Bautista Agut, in a great first semifinal where he was set down and also break down in the third set.

The one from Castellón He did not know how to close his opportunities and especially at the end of the game he was very contemplative, even in his service, so went from 3-1 in favor to fall for 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner, 18-year-old, is the first player of such age to reach a Masters 1000 final since i did Rafael Nadal, who already had five finals with his age.

The grand finale will face each other Hubert hurcakz, ATP number 37, which adapted better to the wind to clearly overcome Andriy Rublev by 6-3, 6-4, in a superb performance. Now, the peak moment for the Pole was before Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, where got to be 2-6, 0-2 and break ball against for a double break that everything seemed to indicate that it would be final. However, he struggled and managed to completely turn the game around, along with a mental downturn from the Greek top ten and took a great victory 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The face to face between both players will be released nothing more and nothing less than in the Miami Masters 1000 Grand Finalas they haven’t faced each other so far in the ATP circuit. Sinner only has 18 years, but Hurkacz also only has 24. The winner will get the third title of his career, respectively.

When is Jannik Sinner – Hubert Hurkacz played?

The game is played today, Sunday April 4, at 19.00 hours

Where to see the Jannik Sinner – Hubert Hurkacz?

The encounter can be seen by Movistar Sports 1

(54), platform channel Movistar Plus. You can follow all the information about the match by Sports World website.