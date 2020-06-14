The next Tuesday, for the sake of continuing the date, the Valladolid and the Getafe they will meet on their date with Day 31 of LaLiga Santander at José Zorrilla.

06/14/2020 at 15:25

CEST

Ronald Goncalves

In the first instance, the premises directed by Sergio González are positioned in the number 14 square of the classification with 32 puntos and -9 on the goal differential and therefore in the middle of the table. In this sense, they will soon face the Celta Vigo by Matchday 29, and their latest confrontations reflect a victory against Leganés (2-1), a loss against Athletic Club (4-1), a defeat against Real Sociedad (1-0) and a victory over Espanyol (2-1).

As far as his adversaries are concerned, José Bordalás’ squad is located inl fifth place in the table with 46 puntos and +11 in the goal differentialThat is, in the Europa League area. Similarly, they have an appointment with the Spanish by the twelfth ninth date, and his recent history by league points a defeat against Granada (2-1), a draw with Celta de Vigo (0-0), a victory against Mallorca (1-0) and a defeat against Sevilla (3-0).

The match between Valladolid and the Getafe of the Matchday 31 of LaLiga Santander 2019 – 2020 will take place next Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m., And the match can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.