In the middle of the coronavirus crisis, with almost all the sport stopped, this weekend comes Wrestlemania 36. Largest wrestling event measures during the days April 4 and 5 to the stars of the WWE. The event is held at the Orlando Performance Center, but although wrestling refuses to close by COVID-19, it will be behind closed doors.

The pressing catch celebrates its historic show in its 36th edition and will be divided into two passes. The first will be broadcast the morning from Saturday to Sunday, from 1:00 a.m., while the second will be in the Sunday night to Monday, at the same time. In total there will be up to 15 battles spread over the two nights.

Wrestlemania 36 may be followed by PPV. However, quarantine has caused WWE give a free month to its new subscribers until before the show starts. Thus, any user will have access to see the show on WWE Network, where it will be broadcast in two parts, in addition to being able to enjoy past events.

The fighting that will take place during the two nights that the show lasts are:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

John Cena vs. ‘The Demon’ Bray Wyatt

Edge vs. Randy orton

RAW Women’s Championship: Becky lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women’s Championship (to five): Bayley vs. Sasha Bank vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

NXT Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins

Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz Y John Morrison vs. The uses vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Ángel Garza

Elijah vs. King corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler