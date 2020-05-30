Due to the situation we are experiencing regarding the COVID-19, the only major league that has resumed activity is the Bundesliga. Thus, this weekend we will have the opportunity to enjoy a game between the Paderborn and the Borussia from Dortmund.

05/27/2020

Act on 05/29/2020 at 12:20

CEST

The team that will play at home is the Paderbornwho has 19 points in his favor and a -24 goal differential, thus placing itself in the position number 18 of the German board. The Paderborn is in last position and practically needs a miracle for the situation to change because they are 9 points away from the last team in the safe area.

For his part, the Borussia from Dortmund is in the second position after having got 57 points and a goal differential of +40. Thus, he is seven points from the top leader, Bayern Munich.

We can enjoy this match through Movistar Champions League and Movistar +, so we will need to subscribe to the company in order to see the best league in German football. The date established to play the game is Sunday, May 31 at 6:00 p.m. at Benteler Arena.

TELEVISION LIST

ESPN: Brazil Fox Sports 1: Mexico Fox Sports 2: Argentina Rogers Sportsnet Ontario, Pacific, West, East, World: Canada Univision Sports: United States, Puerto Rico Movistar Champions League: Spain

