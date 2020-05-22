Due to the situation we are experiencing regarding the COVID-19, the only major league that has resumed activity is the Bundesliga. Thus, this weekend we will have the opportunity to enjoy a game between the Hertha BSC and the Union Berlin.

05/21/2020 at 22:53

CEST

Esteban García Marcos

The team that will play at home is the Hertha BSCwho has 31 points in his favor and a -13 goal differential, thus placing itself in the position number 11 of the German board.

For his part, the Union Berlin will dispute this derby just one point from his rival. Thus, it has 30 points and -11 in the goal differential, which has led him to position himself in the twelfth position from the table.

We can enjoy this match through Movistar Champions League and Movistar +, so we will need to subscribe to the company in order to see the best German soccer league. The date established to play the game is Friday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

TELEVISION LIST

Thanks to LiveSoccerTV we know where the game will be broadcast internationally.

Argentina ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur Chile ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports 1 Chile Colombia ESPN2 Colombia, ESPN Play Sur Coast delicious Fox Sports North Cone, FOX Play North Cuba ESPN Caribbean Dominican Republic ESPN Caribbean, FOX Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte Ecuador ESPN Play Sur The Savior Fox Sports North Cone, FOX Play North Guatemala FOX Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte Honduras ESPN Caribbean, Fox Sports Cono Norte, FOX Play Norte Mexico FOX Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte Nicaragua Fox Sports North Cone, FOX Play North Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur Peru ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal Puerto Rico ESPN Caribbean Spain Movistar +, Movistar Champions League state United FOX Sports, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com Venezuela FOX Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN Play Sur

