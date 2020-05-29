Due to the situation we are experiencing regarding the COVID-19, the only major league that has resumed activity is the Bundesliga. Thus, this weekend we will have the opportunity to enjoy a game between the Suburb and the RB Leipzig.

The team that will play at home is the Suburbwho has 34 points in his favor and a -8 goal differential, thus placing itself in the position number eleven of the German board. Thus, the Cologne is in an acceptable situation, in which it has more or less guaranteed its salvation but if it maintains these results, but in which it cannot fight to get any relevant position.

For his part, the RB Leipzig is in the third position after having got 55 points and a goal differential of +41. Thus, he is nine points from the top leader, Bayern Munich.

We can enjoy this match through Movistar Champions League and Movistar +, so we will need to subscribe to the company in order to see the best league in German football. The date established to play the game is Monday, May 1 at 8:30 p.m. at RheinEnergieStadion.

TELEVISION LIST

ESPN: Brazil Fox Sports 1: Mexico Fox Sports 2: Argentina Rogers Sportsnet Ontario, Pacific, West, East, World: Canada Univision Sports: United States, Puerto Rico Movistar Champions League: Spain

