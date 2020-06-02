The next Sunday, for the sake of completing the date, the Real society and the Osasuna they will meet on their date with Day 28 of LaLiga Santander in Anoeta.

06/01/2020 at 15:08

CEST

Ronald Goncalves

In the first instance, the premises directed by Imanol Alguacil are located in plaza number 4 from the standings with 46 puntos and +12 in the goal differential and, therefore, in the Champions League area. In this sense, their latest confrontations reflect a victory over Eibar (2-1), a defeat against Barcelona (1-0), a victory over Valladolid (1-0) and a conquest against Valencia (3-0).

As far as his adversaries are concerned, The Jagoba Arrasate squad is located in thel eleventh place in the table with 34 puntos y -4 in the goal differential, that is, in the middle zone of the classification. Similarly, his recent history by league indicates a victory against Espanyol (1-0), a defeat against Sevilla (3-2), a defeat against Granada (3-0) and a victory over Athletic Club (1-0).

The match between Real society and the Osasuna of the Matchday 28 of LaLiga Santander 2019 – 2020 will take place next Sunday, June 14 at 10:00 p.m., And the match can be seen in Spain through GOAL.

.