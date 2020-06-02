The next Sunday, for the sake of continuing the date, the Real Madrid and the Eibar they will meet on their date with Day 28 of LaLiga Santander at Santiago Bernabeu.

06/01/2020 at 15:03

CEST

Ronald Goncalves

In the first instance, the premises directed by Zinedine Zidane are positioned in plaza number 2 from the standings with 56 puntos and +30 in the goal differential and, therefore, in the Champions League area. In this sense, their latest confrontations reflect a defeat against Betis (2-1), a victory over Barcelona (2-0), a defeat against Levante (1-0) and a draw with Celta de Vigo (2-2).

As far as his adversaries are concerned, José Luis Mendilibar’s squad is located inl sixteenth place in the table with 27 puntos and -14 on goal differential, that is, in the vicinity of the drop zone. Similarly, his recent history by league indicates a defeat against Real Sociedad (2-1), a defeat against Mallorca (2-1), a victory over Levante (3-0) and a defeat against Barcelona (5-0).

The match between Real Madrid and the Eibar of the Matchday 28 of LaLiga Santander 2019 – 2020 will take place next Sunday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m., And the match can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.

.