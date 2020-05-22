Due to the situation we are experiencing regarding the COVID-19, the only major league that has resumed activity is the Bundesliga. Thus, this weekend we will have the opportunity to enjoy a game between the Mainz 05 and the RB Leipzig.

05/22/2020 at 11:20

CEST

The team that will play at home is the Mainz 05who has 27 points in your favor and a -19 goal differential, thus placing itself in the position number 15 of the German board.

For his part, the RB Leipzig is in the fourth position after having got 51 points and a goal differential of +36. Thus, Leipzig is in a position through which it could storm the first places in the standings.

We can enjoy this match through Movistar Champions League and Movistar +, so we will need to subscribe to the company in order to see the best German soccer league. The date established to play the game is Sunday, May 24 at 3:30 p.m. at OPEL Arena in Mainz.

TELEVISION LIST

ESPN Brazil: Brazil Fox Sports 1: Belize, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Suriname, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Virgin Islands, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Montserrat, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Dominican Republic, Panama, Nicaragua, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, United States Fox Sports: Puerto Rico, United States Sportsnet World: Canada Movistar Champions League: Spain

.