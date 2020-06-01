The next Saturday, for the sake of continuing the date, the Leganes and the Valladolid they will meet on their date with Day 28 of LaLiga Santander at Butarque Municipal Stadium.

06/01/2020 at 14:43

CEST

Ronald Goncalves

In the first instance, the premises directed by Javier Aguirre are positioned in the number 19 square ranking with 23 puntos and -18 on goal differential and, therefore, in the drop zone. In this sense, their latest confrontations reflect a victory over Villarreal (2-1), a loss against Deportivo Alavés (2-1), a defeat against Celta de Vigo (1-0) and a draw with Betis (0-0).

As far as his adversaries are concerned, Sergio González’s squad is located atl fifteenth place in the table with 29 puntos and -10 on goal differential, that is, between the middle of the classification and the relegation zone. Similarly, his recent history by league indicates a loss against Athletic Club (4-1), a defeat against Real Sociedad (1-0), a victory over Espanyol (2-1) and a defeat against Granada (2-1).

The match between Leganes and the Valladolid of the Matchday 28 of LaLiga Santander 2019 – 2020 will take place next Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m., And the match can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.

.