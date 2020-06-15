After the break caused by the coronavirus, it returns LaLiga Santander, one of the most prestigious leagues in the world due to the quality of its contenders. This time they will face the Deportivo Alavés and the Real society at Mendizorroza Stadium, in Álava.

06/15/2020 at 00:52

CEST

SPORT.es

The host set is in the fifteenth position of the board counting with 32 points and -10 in the goal differential.

Visitors for their part have obtained 47 points and they have a goal differential of +10 thus placing itself in the fourth position.

We can enjoy the meeting between the Deportivo Alavés and the Real society the Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. The channels that will broadcast this match are Mitele Plus, Movistar + and Movistar LaLiga, so we will need to hire a paid service to enjoy the game.

TELEVISION LIST

Thanks to LiveSoccerTV.com we know where this match will be broadcast internationally.

Andorra ZAP La Liga, beIN Sports 1 Argentina DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Play Deportes Chile DIRECTV Play Deportes, DIRECTV Sports Chile Colombia DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Play Deportes Costa Rica Sky HD Dominican Republic Sky HD, ESPNPlay Caribbean Ecuador DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Play Deportes The Savior Sky HD Equatorial Guinea SL2G, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 7 Africa, DStv Now, SL4G Guatemala Sky HD Honduras Sky HD, ESPNPlay Caribbean Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD Nicaragua Sky HD Panama Sky HD Peru DIRECTV Play Deportes, DIRECTV Sports Peru Puerto Rico DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico, ESPNPlay Caribbean United Kingdom Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV United States beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz USA Venezuela DIRECTV Play Deportes, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela