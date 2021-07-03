Hou Yifan vs. Dronavalli in the final / Arturo Xicoténcatl

The Chinese Hou Yifán several times world champion will face the Indian grandmaster Harika Dronavalli today in the final of the Women’s Speed ​​Chess Championship organized by the International Chess Federation online in games of five and three minutes.

Harika Dronavalli, 30, second in the ranking of India after Humpy Koneru, beat Russian GM Katerina Lagno in a close duel 14-13, while Hou Yifán, 27, beat compatriot Lei Tingjie for 11 ½ – 9 ½. Hou Yifán, the youngest woman in history to achieve the GM title, among men, obtained it at the age of 14 and 7 months (Magyar Judith Polgar beat the mark of Bobby Fischer (06-15-01) at 15 years, 4 months and 28 days), she won the women’s world championship at age 16 by beating her compatriot Ruan Lufei; In 2011 she defeated India’s Humpy Koneru and in 2016 she won the Ukrainian Mariya Muzychuk in the title duel. She has an Elo of 2,658 points and is the favorite to win the final today over Harika Dronavalli with an Elo of 2,515 points. However, in games at the rhythm of five and three minutes, situations of a random nature and sequences or streaks of hits and misses come into play.

Santos Latasa vs Gélfand. Just when today the Spanish great master Jaime Santos Latasa turns 25 he faces the experienced Israeli GM Boris Gélfand in four rapid chess games in the semifinal of the XXXIV edition of the Ciudad de León Tournament. Gélfand, 53, who has been vice world champion, second in Linares 1990, will start with the white pieces. The winner will face Cuban-American Leinier Domínguez who eliminated world champion Ju Wenjun in the first semifinal by 3 ½ – ½.

Aronian vs. Artemiev, end of GoldMoney Rapid. A surprise occurred yesterday in the semifinals of the GoldMoney Chess Rapid when the Armenian Levon Aronian and the Russian Vladislav Artemiev, after losing the first match, won yesterday in the second and eliminated the two favorites in the playoffs, the world monarch Magnus Carlsen and the Chinese Liren Ding.

Aronian, who started with Black, beat Carlsen 3-1 (1-0, ½, ½, 1-0) and won the tiebreaker 2-0. Artemiev, who lost 3-1 the first match, defeated and equalized by 2 ½ – 1 ½, (1/2, 1-0, 0-1, 1-0); the tiebreaker was necessary and after calling the first game Artemiev beat Ding 1 ½ – ½ in blitz. Aronian and Artemiev will contest the final today and Carlsen – Ding will meet for third place.

Playoff game, Artemiev – Ding. From set 30 they play with the two seconds of compensation. 1.Nf3 d5 2.g3 Nf6 3.Bg2 c5 4.0–0 e6 5.b3 Be7 6.Bb2 0–0 7.c4 d4 8.b4 Qc7 9.bxc5 e5 10.e3 Bg4 11.h3 Bxf3 12.Qxf3 Nc6 13.exd4 exd4 14.d3 Bxc5 15.Nd2 Ne5 16.Qf5 Rae8 17.Nb3 Nfd7 18.Bxd4 Bxd4 19.Nxd4 g6 20.Qf4 Qd8 21.Rad1 Nc5 22.Nb3 Ncxd3 23.Qe4 Re7 24.f4 Qb6 + 25. Qd4 Qxd4 + 26.Nxd4 Rd8 27.Bd5 Nxc4 28.Bxc4 Rxd4 29.Bxd3 Re3 30.Bc2 Rxg3 + 31.Rf2 Rxd1 32.Rxd1 Rxh3 33.Bb3 Rh5 34.Rd7 Rf5 35.Rg3 Rg7 b5 36.Rd7 Rf5 35.Rg3 Rg7 b5 36.R6 38.Rg4 h5 + 39.Rg3 Rf8 40.Bc2 Rc5 41.Ab3 Rf5 42.Rd5 Rxd5 43.Axd5 b4 44.Rh4 Kg7 45.f5 gxf5 46.Rg5 h4 47.Rxf5 h3 48.Rg4 h2 49.Rg3 f5 50. Kxh2 Kf6 51.Kg3 Re5 52.Bb3 Re4 53.Bc2 + Ke5 54.Kf3 f4 55.Ah7 Kd4 56.Kxf4 Kc3 57.Bg8 Kb2 58.Ke5 Ra3 59.Bb3 Kb2 60.Kd4 Ra3 61.Kc5 1–0.

