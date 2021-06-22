Hou Yifan Advances in the blitz

Several of the main luminaries of women’s chess participate in the Blitz Chess Championship with games of 5, 3 and one minute with the FIDE organization. One of the figures is the Chinese Hou Yifan who generally takes part in men’s competitions. Rarely has he been seen participating in the blitz game. Hou Yifan, born in 1994 in Xinghua, China, is the third woman to cross the 2,600-point border after Magyar Judith Polgar and Indian Humpy Koneru. Her highest position was achieved in May 2015 with 2,686 Elo points that placed her in position 55 in the world among men. It currently appears at position 84 with 2,658. In 2017 the BBC London distinguished her as one of the 100 most notable women in the world. In December 2010 she achieved the women’s world crown at age 16.

Hou Yifán qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Azerbaijani Bibisara Mammadova 15-6. It took six games to adjust to the competition. She lost the first game and was suddenly outscored by 3 ½-1 ½, after losing three games. Later he did not lose a single game and prevailed accordingly to his Elo of 2.601 in blitz against the 2.328 of his opponent.

The results of this competition that will end on July 3, are the following:

Chart 1: A) Kateryna Lagno, Russia, 11 ½ – 10 ½ Valentina Gunina, Russia; Irina Krush, United States 10 ½ – 13 ½ Nana Dzagnidze, Georgia; B) Alexandra Kosteniuk, Russia 12 ½ – 14 ½ Harika Dronavalli, India; Anna Muzychuk, Ukraine 17 ½ – 4 ½, Lulila Osma, Ukraine.

Graph 2: A) Hou Yifán, China 15 – 6 Guinar Mammadova, Azerbaijan; Humpy Koneru, India, 7 ½ – 14 ½ Bibisara Assaubayeva, 16, Kazakhstan; B) Tingjie Lei, China 14-6 Rameshbabu Vaishall, India; Antoaneta Stefanova, Russia 16 ½ – 6 ½, Deysi Cori, Peru.

They will contest the quarterfinals: Lagno – Dzagnidze, Dronavalli – Muzychu; and Hou Yifán – Assaubayeva, Tingjie – Stefanova.

Fioruzja, leader of the Paris blitz: The 18-year-old Iranian grandmaster Alireza Firouzja, who plays under the FIDE flag, is the leader with 6 ½ points (+ 6, = 1, -2) of the Paris Blitz that is part of the Grand Chess Tour, having finished last in the Rapid Chess tournament with seven draws, two losses and no wins. The blitz contest was joined by former world monarch Vladimir Krámnik who appears with the red lantern. In his performance to the rhythm of 5 minutes with 2 seconds added, Fioruzja beat Nepo, Vachier, Aronian, Rapport, Radjábov and Krámnik. He tied with Svídler and lost to Americans Wesley So and Caruana. Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi, official challenger to Magnus Carlsen’s crown, beat Aronian, Caruana, Radjábov and Krámnik; he lost to Firouzja and tied the rest.

Final classification of the fast tournament at 15 minutes: 1st. Wesley So, USA, 6; 2nd. Ian Nepomniachtchi, Russia, 5 ½; 3rd. Etienne Bacrot, France, 5; 4th. Máxime Vachier-Lagrave, France, 4 ½; 5th. Peter Svídler, Russia, 4 ½; 6th. Levon Aronian, Armenia, 4; 7th. Fabiano Caruana, USA, 4; 8th. Teimour Radjabov, Azerbaijan, 4; 9th. Richard Rapport, Hungary, 4; 10th. Alireza Firoyuza, FIDE, 3 ½.

The Solution: Two pawns in 6th or 3rd rank are stronger than a rook: 1. … Rxa2 2. Rxa2 b3! 4. Ra8 + Kg7 5. Ke2 c2– +.

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.