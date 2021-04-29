Hotwire acquires McDonald Butler Associates and consolidates its position as a leading technology communication consultancy

The operation expands the company’s experience in linking reputation building with revenue generation, delivering a higher return on investment for technology marketing managers.

Hotwire, recognized as the world’s leading technology communication consultancy, has just acquired McDonald Butler Associates (MBA), a strategic B2B sales and marketing agency specialized in the technology sector, worth 5.2 billion dollars.

Together, Hotwire’s award-winning communication expertise and MBA’s specific sales and marketing knowledge will support marketing managers in both short-term sales results and long-term brand building. The synergies between the two companies include a strong technology client base and a strong investment in knowledge, strategy and creativity teams to drive integrated communication programs. The companies also share multiple clients, including Adobe, Citrix, and Dell Technologies.

“Technology marketers are under pressure to deliver immediate results today and continue to build the brand for the future,” said Barbara Bates, CEO of Hotwire Global. “By adding MBA’s extensive experience in account-based marketing and channel marketing, Hotwire will offer a new level of communication programs designed to build brand reputation, strengthen stakeholder relationships, and achieve revenue growth. ».

With this investment, Hotwire customers will be able to access new competencies and services, such as account-based marketing, industry marketing, and channel and alliance programs. MBA clients will now have access to a global network that offers an even broader set of communication disciplines, such as branding, press relations, corporate communication, and greater expertise in content marketing and social media. . In the latest chapter of the Hotwire podcast, HotTakes can learn more about the opportunities ahead.

Incorporated in the UK in 2005, McDonald Butler has a strong portfolio of technology clients, including Accenture, Adobe, AWS, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Honeywell, IBM, Pegasystems and PWC.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for both MBA clients and our team,” said Maeve McDonald, Executive Director of MBA. “Both MBA and Hotwire have been dedicated to helping technology companies solve their most pressing business and communication challenges. We now have a great opportunity to offer our clients around the world a broader range of communication, lead generation and digital marketing services. “

Maeve McDonald and Mike Butler, founders of MBA, will take on the roles of Managing Account Based Marketing Consultant and UK Marketing Director, respectively, reporting to Tara O’Donnell, UK Managing Director and member of the global leadership team. Together, this combined team brings the number of Hotwire employees in the UK to more than 100 and to more than 300 worldwide.

This announcement reflects Hotwire’s continued leadership in the industry, which was recently named the Global Technology Agency of the Year 2020 by PRovoke Media, and its 20-plus year legacy of driving positive action for technology companies of all sizes. Investment for the acquisition came from Hotwire’s parent company, January Group Limited (ASX: EGG), a boutique network of marketing and communications companies.

“The MBA acquisition is the result of the Group’s strong momentum and ambition, as well as our commitment to deliver on our global strategy of scaling up and increasing the additional digital capabilities of our major agency brands,” said Brent Scrimshaw, Chief Executive Officer. January Group executive. “Hotwire is already one of the world’s most valued technology communications companies and we have no doubt that the addition of MBA’s specific sales and marketing expertise and the client roster it complements will open new avenues of growth.” .

About Hotwire

Hotwire is the global technology communication consultancy. Since its founding in 2000, we have operated a worldwide network of wholly owned and partner offices serving a range of clients ranging from startups to established multinationals. We unleash the possibilities of innovative technology through integrated communications that spark curiosity, promote action, and drive success. We do this through our proprietary methodology that is based on a strong vision and strategy, integrated, creative and purposeful planning, and a central emphasis on measurement and evaluation.

About January

January Group is a boutique network of marketing and communication companies listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: EGG) and which includes the advertising agency BMF, the public relations agencies Hotwire and CPR, the research consultancies The Leading Edge and The Digital Edge, digital agency Orchard and programmatic marketer OBMedia.

About McDonald Butler

McDonald Butler Associates is a strategic B2B sales and marketing agency specializing in account, channel and alliance-based marketing, and industry and demand programs for the technology sector. We combine strategic vision and creativity to enhance our audience engagement, forge stronger relationships, and accelerate sales. We are proud to work with some of the largest and most innovative B2B companies in the world, with campaigns focused on return on investment.

McDonald Butler is a company with a passion for the power of good. We are active supporters and advocates of Mellon Educate and Pennies, and we donate a percentage of our profits and our time each year, in accordance with our commitment to give back.

