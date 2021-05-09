Hottentot Venus, the story of the woman who was kidnapped by conquerors and humiliated in circuses in Europe

Under the European gaze, the Hottentot Venus lost her name: instead of being Saartjie Baartman, she became a display monster.

By pronounced curves of the buttocks, and the hypertrophy of the lips of her vulva, the Europeans exposed her for years as a monster of a museum, and a phenomenon of a fair. It was the remains of Saartjie Baartman: the only Hottentot Venus on record.

Who are the Hottentots?

Illustration by Saartjie Baartman made for the book 'Natural history of mammals' in 1815.

Saartjie Baartman was named after her own nomadic tribe, which was distributed in Southwest Africa. The Europeans called them Hottentots, although in reality, they identify themselves as Khoikhoi: “men men“. They are recognized for their ritual dances and click-based language. However, what really fascinated the gaze of Europe with a morbid glare it was his body constitution.

Khoikhoi women naturally have a lot of fat on their buttocks. This makes them pronounced bumps, much more so than those of western women. In the same way, they have remarkably emphasized secondary sex organs: the breasts and vulva tend to protrude from the body. Such was the case with Saartjie Baartman, whose name translates to Little Sara: the Hottentot Venus.

Belonging to the tribe, he was born near Cape Town, in South Africa. There I work as an employee of bourgeois Dutch farmers. You were once promised a better life in England. He never imagined that it would be the main attraction of a freak show in the capital. It was thus that, in 1810, he arrived in London in the same boat as animals, plants and slaves of other African ethnicities.

Hottentot Venus: a woman exhibited at the Museum of Man in Paris



In London she was forced into prostitution. In Paris, it was exhibited as an “extraordinary attraction.” Beside him were wild animals, dwarfs, fire eaters, skeleton men, and morbid fat men. For the spectators, these types of events represented a confrontation between the limits of human and animal, civilization and wild.

The iron colonialism that Europe imposed on the dominated territories allowed this type of human trafficking and asymmetric power dynamics about the Other. The Hottentot Venus is an example of this, according to Ana Carolina Vimieiro Gomes, from the Science magazine:

“The performances and exhibitions had a theatrical, zoological and museological character, exploiting the anatomical curiosities of the subjects, ethnic differences and, most of the time, showing, in the staging, an effort to represent the imperialist superiority European ”.

Violence, therefore, was not only normalized, but was institutional in nature. In the form of white supremacy, any body that will not align with the european beauty canon it was easily classifiable as monstrous, morbid, morbid.

These characteristics caused a dark fascination in European audiences who came to breed an exhibition motif. For them, people were museum or entertainment motivations, What notable objects that belonged to them. For this reason, when Saartjie Baartman died, it was dissected and exhibited in the Museum of Man in Paris.

Two centuries of unsolicited European tour

Caricature by Saartjie Baartman (early 19th century).

It wasn’t until 2002 that Saartjie Baartman returned to South Africa. You left your home country at age 21, and returned almost two centuries later. When he died at the age of 26, after years of labor exploitation, his corpse was treated as a matter of science. For this reason, they dissected it, and its anatomical posture was stiff in the same position.

The physical treatment he was given is evidence of how even the biology may be influenced by cultural differentiation, and even more, by the socially constructed hierarchies between human beings. After two centuries of European touring, the woman was finally repatriated to her homeland.

Natasha Gordon-Chipembere, editor of Representation and Black Femininity: The Legacy of Sara Baartman, expressed herself this way regarding the symbolic weight of the Hottentot Venus case: “It has become the landscape on which multiple narratives of exploitation and suffering of black women“.

