In this country, more than a thousand infections are already surpassed, 4 deaths are reported and there are 38 recovered.

In the face of the health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, ordered to temporarily suspend the operation of sanatoriums, rest houses, children’s camps and hotels located in tourist centers throughout the country.

“Federal state agencies (…) were ordered temporarily suspend reservations and accommodate citizens in recreation centers, health centers and sanitariums from March 28 to June 1, 2020“Establishes the decree published this Friday on the government website, according to the Itar Tass agency.

In addition, the regional executive authorities were recommended to suspend from this Saturday until June 1, operation of ski slopes and massive recreation facilities located in tourist centers across the country.

Between March 28 and April 5, the regional authorities must close the restaurants, with the exception of food delivery services.

The prime minister also ordered regional authorities to recommend that citizens limit travel, including for tourism and leisure purposes.

The provision comes a day after the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobianin, ordered to close from March 28 to April 5 a large number of shops, such as food shops, restaurants, beauty salons and massage, due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

During that period too all stores will be closed, except for pharmacies and those that sell food and basic necessities. Sobianin also ordered to close the great parks of the Russian capital, emphasized the agecia Sputnik. (Ntx)