El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- One of the most important economic activities for the municipality of El Fuerte is, without a doubt, tourism. This productive sector has been severely affected by the Covid-19 health contingency; situation that has prevented the provision of tourist services in the Magic Town.

One of the recommendations made by the federal and state governments was to close the hotels and motels in Sinaloa; health measure taken as part of the comprehensive program to contain possible contagions of the coronavirus.

The City Council of El Fuerte has been in constant coordination with the owners and managers of the hotels established in the municipal seat, always looking for ways to coordinate efforts to comply with the health recommendations issued by the health authorities.

President Nubia Ramos Carbajal, in order to help government institutions on the matter, held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 9, with the Secretary of Tourism of the State Government Oscar Pérez and with the Head of Civil Protection in Sinaloa Francisco Vega This is to deal with issues related to the “Health Badges” for the reopening of El Fuerte hotels and motels.

Nubia Ramos Carbajal, Mayor of El Fuerte. Photo: Courtesy

The Mayor indicated in her participations that the economy must be reactivated, always complying with sanitary measures, “it is intended that this represents economic stability because right now there is not much in circulation, there are not many sources of employment, the people who have their fortnight secure are the minimum… something that we see very urgently is the generation of sources of employment and one of the sectors that generates the most is the tourism sector, ”said Nubia Ramos.

The Magic Town of El Fuerte is preparing its economic revival. Photo: Courtesy

The president stressed that everything will be done in accordance with health recommendations, it will not be decisions based on municipal autonomy, they will be actions coordinated by the State Government and especially by the authorities of the health and civil protection sector, since the priority is to protect the people’s health.

They are working on sanitary measures to reopen hotels in El Fuerte. Photo: Courtesy

You may also like:

Nubia Ramos will start the Municipal Fumigation Campaign in El Fuerte

El Fuerte has a trained police corporation: Leonel Vea

Nubia Ramos manage extension with CFE