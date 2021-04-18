Hoteliers who dismantle the myth of Ayuso as their ‘patron’

Belén, co-owner of La Lata de Cascorro bar. (Photo: SERGI GONZÁLEZ)

They put it on Holy Monday and Easter Sunday, the ‘phenomenon’ exploded on social networks. Belén, co-owner of the bar La Lata de Cascorro, has almost become famous – despite herself – for hanging a poster on the window of her premises in which she disassociated herself from the majority discourse of the hospitality sector in defense of the government’s management of the Community of Madrid in pandemic.

“We are sorry … if we are wrong in something, it is Ayuso’s fault”, reads the main poster, accompanied by two others in which it is criticized that the regional government has not given direct aid to the hospitality industry, and that the amount of aid of the central government is delayed by the announcement of elections on May 4.

“We decided to put it on the window, fed up with the glorification that was being made of Mrs. Ayuso and the Popular Party as patrons of the hotel trade,” explains Belén, who has run this bar in the Lavapiés neighborhood of Madrid for five years.

The hundreds of reviews, photos, tweets and retweets generated around the poster have brought it criticism, but above all support. “The other day a neighbor came to bring me a rose to thank us,” says the co-owner of La Lata. “People are coming from other neighborhoods, they are calling us on the phone … the support is majority,” he says.

Poster at the La Lata bar. (Photo: SERGI GONZÁLEZ)

Belén also knows that other hoteliers share a position with her. “We are not the only ones who think like that … but look what happens when you say it,” he says.

What happens is that, apart from the solidarity it has received from many people, there are others who have not taken it so well, and through messages on networks they have accused the owners …

