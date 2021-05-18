‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformation’ launches trailer expanding Dracula’s family with a “new monster”

Johnny has always had the run run there, but now he confesses it directly: feels that Dracula does not truly consider him a member of the family because he is not a monster, an idea that becomes the trigger for a radical before and after that revolutionizes Drac’s family in ‘Hotel Transilvania: Transformanía’, the fourth installment in this Sony animated saga that once again features its creator, Genndy Tartakovsky, as screenwriter and executive producer. A) Yes, According to the first trailer of this film that will hit Spanish cinemas on August 13, the ‘Monstrous Lightning’ is going to do its thing, turning Johnny’s wish into an adventure.

And it is that at the moment in which Van Helsing launches himself to help this human to fit a little better in the world of his beloved Mavis, things get complicated And while Johnny transforms into a monster, Drac and his friends end up turning into humans.. This is how the tables are turned for the protagonists of ‘Hotel Transilvania 4’, a film whose plot promises many laughs from the hand of a Drac, stripped of his powers, and a lush Johnny more than delighted with his new life as a monster.

With the return of these beloved animated characters, the voices of Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Andy Samberg or Steve Buscemi return for the original version, While in Spain they resume their roles Santiago Segura as Drac, Macarena García as Mavis, Cristina Castaño as Erika, Dani Martínez as Johnny, and Alaska and Mario as Frank and Eunice..

Crazy transformation

As excited as Johnny is about his new monster status, he will end up teaming up with Drac in the end. So both they will set out to scour the world for a cure before it’s too late and they end up driving each other crazy. With the help of Mavis and the hilarious and now humane gang of Drac, the team will go out of their way to find a solution. to return to its original state before its transformations become permanent. All this while feeling the strangest in their own skin.

Laughter in the cinema is assured this August 13 by the hand of ‘Hotel Transilvania 4’.