‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ has title and release date

Sony Pictures has officially established both the title and the release date of the next installment of the successful franchise that began with ‘Hotel Transilvania’. The fourth film in the popular franchise to be titled ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformana‘and hit theaters in the United States on July 23, 2021.

After several movements in its calendar, the film will finally arrive on the same weekend as ‘Time’, M’s new thriller. Night Shyamalan, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal. Additionally, it is confirmed that Adam Sandler (as Dracula) and Selena Gomez (as Mavis) will once again lead the cast of the film, with Gomez also establishing herself as executive producer.

Jennifer KlushkayDerek Drymond will direct the project from a script by the creator of the franchise, Genndy Tartakovsky, director of the three previous films who will have decided to give the witness of this fourth installment to other filmmakers. Regarding the production, it will be carried out by Tartakovsky himself with Michelle Murdocca and Alice Dewey Goldston.

It must be said that the latest installment of the saga, ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: A monster vacation’ arrived in 2018 with a worldwide gross of $ 528.5 million, becoming the highest grossing film in a franchise that has accumulated 1.36 billion dollars. dollars to date.

I will leave you finally with a short of ‘Hotel Transylvania’ just published today entitled ‘Monster Pets’: