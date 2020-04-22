Barceló recognizes that it is being a difficult stage for everyone, not only in the Dominican Republic, as a tourist destination, but globally, in which the world is being affected in general; therefore, Barceló considers it extremely important to thank the Dominican people for their strength, spirit and courage.

This has been demonstrated in more than 175 years of history as a nation, resisting social situations, natural phenomena and even epidemics. This time, it will be no less, the Dominicans are convinced that together they will overcome the situation and become stronger than ever.

Barceló group officials acknowledge that they feel the Dominican Republic as their nation. For this reason, especially during this period, they show the need to share a message of encouragement, hope and to remind the Dominican people that they will come out stronger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has transmitted messages of public support, indicating that sooner or later everything will return to normal and return to travel, this is something that the entity strongly believes in.

On this occasion, the Barceló Hotel Group wanted to go further and reach the hearts of the Dominicans, sending an emotional and hopeful message to convey their support for the recovery.

Through the Spanish message #YoViajoenRD (I travel in the Dominican Republic), the hotel chain seeks support for the sector asking for the union of all. Through this hashtag #YoViajoenRD, it is claimed and reminds the world that the best destination is the Dominican Republic, the best beaches, dream hotels and the best offer.

If there is one thing that stands out among the Dominican people over the years, it is empathy, support and generosity. The company’s motto these days is “Let’s keep making history – #YoViajoenRD”.

About Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort

Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort is distinguished by two dream hotels. The first, the Barceló Bávaro Palace, offers the whole family a paradise 24 hours a day; on the other hand, Barceló Bávaro Beach – Adults Only, has the most exclusive corners for its guests to enjoy the wonderful enclave without children around.

Its privileged location facing the sea of ​​80% of its rooms and services, makes it an exclusive ‘Beach Front All Inclusive Resort’.

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the 2nd largest chain in Spain and the 29th largest in the world. It currently has 251 urban and leisure hotels of 4 and 5 stars and more than 55,000 rooms, distributed in 22 countries and marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels. www.barcelo.com

Website: https://www.barcelo.com/es/barcelo-hotels/hoteles/republica-dominicana/punta-cana-playa-bavaro/barcelo-bavaro-grand-resort/

