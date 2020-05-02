This Saturday Seville has returned to the streets. Throughout the afternoon of this long-awaited May 2, hundreds of Sevillians have crowded the streets of the Seville capital on a day when they have exceeded 30 degrees.

This is the first time, after more than 50 days, that with the permission of the Government citizens could go for a walk and exercise outdoors. Until this Saturday, the lounges, terraces and bedrooms had served as makeshift gyms. On the first day of relief from confinement measures, there are those who have opted for fast walking, running, cycling or even skating.

Stripes

This Thursday the Minister of Health presented the plan for the de-escalation in Spain, which consists of four phases. According to current forecasts, we will reach the “new normal” at the end of next June. From this May 2, it is allowed to go outside to walk and play sports at certain times.

Schedules announced by the Ministry of Health (They come into force on Saturday, May 2)

From 6:00 to 10:00

Between 6 and 10 in the morning people between 14 and 70 can go for a walk or do sports.

From 10:00 to 12:00

Dependent people and people over 70 can do it from 10 to 12 in the morning.

From 12:00 to 19:00

The hours reserved for children are from 12 in the morning to 7 in the afternoon.

From 19:00 to 20:00

From 7 to 8 in the afternoon dependent people and people over 70 can go for a walk.

From 20:00 to 23:00

And finally, from 8 to 11 at night people between 14 and 70 years old are allowed walks and individual sports.

Details

Municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants do not have to respect the time bands. Neighbors can go outside whenever they want.

Conditions for walking and sports

The sport must be individual, once a day and within the municipality. There is no distance or time limit, respecting that yes the time slots.

As for the walks, they can be done individually or with a person living together. Dependents can go out with a caregiver. When it comes to taking walks, there is a distance limit (1 kilometer), although not a time limit.

The regulations do not allow taking the car to move to exercise. Also, it is important to keep a two-meter distance from other people.