This Friday begins the seventh edition of the Hot Sale, an initiative created by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), which aims to provide incentives, through discounts and promotions so that people can purchase products through Electronic Commerce websites.

According to Condusef, in 2019 a total of 422.6 million purchase operations were carried out in Electronic Commerce sites through credit and debit cards.

The total amount of purchases in that same year was 246 thousand 037 million pesos, which represented an increase of 29.3%, compared to 2018.

If you are thinking of purchasing items during the next Hot Sale to be held from May 22 to June 1, the Condusef gives you the following recommendations:

Before buying

Avoid access to offers that arrive by email, as they can lead to unsafe sites. Instead, go directly to the trade page.

Make sure the site address (URL) begins with “htttps: //” which means it is a secure connection.

Make sure that the device on which you are making the purchase has updated antivirus and malware detection programs.

Check the reviews of other users regarding their shopping experience in the article of your interest.

During purchase

Check the presence of a small closed padlock in the browser window, before entering your card details.

Confirm and save the seller’s contact information, it will be useful in case of any clarification.

You never select the “remember password” option when shopping on a public computer.

Save or print the payment vouchers, as well as the purchase confirmation.

Finally, Condusef offers you the Electronic Commerce Microsite through the page https://www.condusef.gob.mx/?p=comercio-electronico, where you can find out about the types of payment and fraud as well as the security measures when buying in an electronic commerce.

