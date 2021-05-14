Hot Sale 2021: the online market adjusts

E-commerce fueled by the pandemic has a slight setback against the reopening of the economy due to the advance of vaccination in Mexico, according to figures from the organizers of the Hot Sale 2021.

At least 50% of potential buyers plan to purchase services or products during the Hot Sale 2021 through online sales.

This figure was reduced from the 57% that the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) reported on the intention to buy online for the Hot Sale 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

Half of potential customers is already considering going back to department stores, that little by little they reopen and each week they do so with less time and capacity restrictions.

Hot Sale 2021 and the digital market

The most recent edition includes thousands of companies and offers that will be available from May 23 to 31.

Although the change in consumption habits caused by the confinement measures will continue to persist during the 2021 edition of the Hot Sale, the intention to buy from the reopens adjusts this market.

This is how the last one shows Purchase Intent Report of the digital campaign of promotions and sales with the largest offer in the country.

More than 450 participating companies await 500 million visitors to your sites and sales of more than 20,000 million pesos in sales.

According to the AMVO, at least 8 out of 10 potential customers are interested in making a purchase during Hot Sale 2021.

The result suggested from a survey conducted by the AMVO of 1,025 people through which it concluded that “there is a slight increase in the interest to buy products and services ”.

Where and who will buy more?

Highlight the region southeast with greater purchase intention compared to the national average.

The profile of the Hot Sale 2021 buyer stands out more in the male segment, in ages between 35 to 44 years, from Mexico City.

Main reasons for buying online

The reasons stated by respondents about why buying online are distributed as follows:

54% said because it is easy to compare price and variety. 50% answered that this way they find more promotions and discounts. 44% indicated that to avoid crowds. 42% who considered that they have better payment facilities.

In the AMVO report you can also find data on online purchase intention by categories:

51% electronic. 43% fashion. 37% household appliances. 35% toys and video games. 33% furniture and home. 8% educational courses. 6% pharmacy. 4% financial services. 3% musical instruments. How is it going to buy?

For me or as a gift?

In addition, 8 out of 10 potential buyers seek to purchase products and / or services for themselves; however, 58% also seek to give to a member of their family.

This data fits perfectly with the preferred delivery method during the Hot Sale 2021, since 88% prefer home delivery, and with the perception of security, 9 out of 10 potential buyers feel safe buying online and paying mainly by credit card (61%) or debit card (40%).

In 2021 there is 22% who plan to spend more online than in the Hot Sale 2020Additionally, the purchase budget is quite high since 4 out of 10 interested parties plan to spend more than 7,000 pesos in total.

On the other hand, there are also the respondents who state the main reasons not to buy during the 2021 edition of the Hot Sale.

Among these, the lack of budget stands out, since half of those who do not plan to buy declare that it is due to not having money for those dates, as well as the uncertainty due to the pandemic and the distrust in the offers and promotions.

(With information from Hot Sale and the AMVO)