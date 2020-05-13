The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 exponentially boosted e-commerce, based on advice to avoid physical contact to make different purchases and thus prevent the spread of the virus.

From the entity they explained that given the situation linked to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce CACE decided to reschedule the Hot Sale 2020 date due to force majeure: The traditional online sales event will be held on July 6, 7 and 8.

The expectation for the event is great. Gustavo Sambucetti, institutional director of CACE spoke with Infotechnology and told He graphed that in the course of the last two months electronic commerce advanced what would have taken almost two years. “In three weeks what we thought could happen in three years advanced,” he added.

Last year more than 550 companies participated in this event in which 8,512 million pesos per hour were sold through more than 2 million purchase orders in just three days.

According to the manager, compulsory isolation generated forced demand, which was the key to speeding up all processes.

Look also

This is Wildlife Studios, one of the most important video game developers on the planet. How many people hired since the start of the isolation measures. What are they looking for.

“In this seventh edition we have a great challenge ahead and we hope to continue growing; that is why we want to invite all companies to join and be part of the Hot Sale 2020 “, he explained Sambucetti.

“We had a date in May, but we had it for July 6, 7 and 8 because we had no visibility of what was going to happen in May. Further, the context was not right and we did not know if we were going to be able to deliver the products“Explained the manager.

According to Sambucetti, “in the wake of the pandemic we saw very strong growth in e-commerce” “The sale of food and in pharmacies climbed up to 300% in the first weeks. From April 20 there was a great increase in other categories“He detailed.

For the manager, currently we are “facing a growing demand, a logistics that adapts to these new volumes” “We believe that in May it will be regularized and therefore, we see a strong Hot Sale, with a lot of participation“He added.

In this sense, he specified that companies are in search of better sales because in many cases, online sales are what are sustaining their business. “Some firms may have 10 or more branches, but they are only moving a little through online sales,” he said.

About the next Hot Sale

With a view to the next event, Sambucetti exemplified that in the last HotSale there were about 150 brands in the Fashion category. “We believe that in the next there will be quite good proposals of brands and prices“

Gustavo Sambucetti, CACE institutional director

It also recognized that some categories like “Tourism” may be a bit more beaten. “It will surely begin to recover with national tourism,” he estimated.

On the other hand, he explained that everything that is electronic products “is selling very well” and, for this reason, within the entity they believe that it will be one of the “strongest” categories.

“There are some categories that grow a lot in this situation. Everything that has to do with the home and work on it. Computers, washing machines. But also fryers, bread machines, toys, and exercise items we see that it is growing ”, he added.

When asked about how he thinks the evolution of the event will be, Sambucetti stressed that it is difficult to know. “In 2019, online sales grew 76% in nominal terms (in turnover) and 22% in the number of products. But everything is given so that this year those numbers grow“He predicted.

The inflection point

The manager recognized that this pandemic can be taken as a “hinge” in the onlinte sale march in Argentina. “From the point of view of demand there are people who had not bought before and were not encouraged. And because of the pandemic it did. On the other hand, those who used to buy something or other, now buy everything ”, he estimated.

For Sambucetti, “ecommerce grows in line with offers” “Here many companies realized that online sales were not passing things and decided to internalize about it.”

With a view to the future edition of the HotSale, the manager emphasized that “there will undoubtedly be more sales” “People buy more and more things on a more recurring basis. 3 or 4 years ago it was a travel ecommerce or 55-inch television. Today it is food, clothing. From Rappi, from Glovo, or for a ticket to a show. E-commerce penetrated into everyday life ”, he remarked.

The details to improve

I clarify that it is important to note that “the sudden growth of online sales caused the structures to become quite stressed“

“Security protocols were established by companies and by logistics operators to combat contagion. Delivery times are somewhat more complicated, “he acknowledged.

He explained that for this reason “they passed the date of the event to July and not July”. “With the chamber’s member companies we are working to improve delivery times. Indoctrinating and asking merchants to honest delivery times. Let them tell you at the time of purchase. In this situation, the customer understands it. What we don’t want is for delivery to take 240 hours when the customer was promised 72 hours“He commented.

He added that logistics companies “work with fewer people” and had to adapt their operations. “Some are opening new plants and distributing the load among more sites, so that there is less density of people in their plants,” he explained.

Past and future

He explained that in the last edition sales leaders were typical categories. “tourism, cell phones, sneakers. That is, the classics. However, In the last event, the food and drink categories and the pharmacy category were placed on the podium..

“Out there not in billing, but in number of units. We believe that now passages will not be on the podium. Electro probably yes, everything that has to do with computers too, from the need to have multiple computers in the house“He specified.

CACE also expects them to work well elements for electro-heating, such as electric screens. “Clothing for the commercial proposal will also be; food and supermarkets is going to consolidate because many people seek to stock up on drinks and cleaning products, which tend to have a high value, “he said..

When asked about the possibility that a company decides to “burst its stock” at the HotSale after the pandemic, the manager was cautious. “It will depend a lot on the categories and the reality of the companies. If you asked me a month ago, I would have said a resounding yes. But it is selling now. You have to see how that sale is replaced in stock and see how the company is stopped“He added.

He exemplified that the “Fashion” category is selling well. “But having the premises closed, and having seasonal themes, we believe that there will be an aggressive proposal in the next HotSale,” he said.

On the other hand, Sambucetti estimated that the heading of “Computers” will be the one that will tread strongly in the next event due to the need for families to add computers at home for the youngest. “In addition, they have an average ticket that ranges between $ 30,000, $ 40,000 or $ 50,000 thousand pesos,” he said.

They estimate that computers will be



“star” products in the next HotSale

He recalled that in the last HotSale the discounts on average were around 27% and he anticipated that this time that percentage will be equaled or “improved”.

“The average ticket in the last edition was $ 4,100, and we also believe that value will grow. Last year 550 companies participated and we think that in the next event the number of companies will be in line with that number“he added.

He explained that CACE explains to those interested that they must offer a minimum discount of 10% to participate in the HotSale. “Then, the final number of the sales of each company is chosen by them and we do not know it until that day, since each company loads them in a special system, such as one called Mega Offers, “he pointed out.

To be present

“Companies can now register and participate in this great event which gives them the possibility to position their online store, boost their sales and promote their products on the official site www.hotsale.com.ar, as well as adding new clients in all parts of the country ”, highlighted the entity through a statement.

The sales categories programmed so far are Electro and Techno; Travels; Furniture, Home and Deco; Clothing and Footwear; Sport and Fitness; Food and drinks; Cosmetics and Beauty; Babies and Children; Automotive; and Various.

The deadline to participate in the event will be next June 8 for partner and non-member companies.

For 20 years CACE, which currently has more than 1,200 partners from different industry sectors, works to professionalize the eCommerce industry and underpin good practices so that companies are prepared for these initiatives..

Sambucetti said that from CACE they implemented two initiatives to provide help to companies that want to join online sales. “We upload content on the page. On Thursdays we give an open webinar with content. It is all in www.cace.org.ar for those who want to start and the other is together with the rest of the cameras in the sector, “he explained.

On the other hand, together with other entities in the world of technology and private companies, underpinned by the Pyme Secretariat, make up the “Digital Assistance Network for SMEs”, within the scope of argentina.gob.ar, when there is catalog of 200 tool solutions to work from home, start selling online, improve the marketplace, information and content to help small businesses that may not have a large budget.

In addition to the HotSale, CACE organizes events such as Ecommerce Day, and sales campaigns called CyberMonday.