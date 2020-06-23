Last week Electronic Arts presented several of its news for the coming months at its digital event EA Play Live 2020without forgetting Nintendo Switch And arguing that support for the hybrid console was on the rise with the appearance of « seven new titles for Switch in the next twelve months, » according to Alex Ackerman, head of social media at Respawn.

Four of those titles were revealed by Electronic Arts at the event while the other three would be the following According to sources consulted by Jeff Grubb, editor of the online media Venturebeat. The first would be an as-yet-untitled indie developed by Velan Studios with whom EA signed a publishing deal last year. The game would have appeared during the event in a small preview of the indies the company is working with within the label. EA originals.

The other two titles are somewhat better known. Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, developed by Criterion Games in 2010 and that would arrive remastered to Nintendo Switch and other consoles as it has already happened with Burnout Paradise Remastered. The last game on the list would be another port, that of the last installment of the Plant Vs. Zombies franchise: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, released last year for PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4.

These three titles add to those already known Burnout Paradise Remastered, available since June 19 and Apex Legends, which was also presented at the Electronic Arts event and is scheduled for next fall. The free Respawn shooter will also come with cross play with all platforms. The list is completed by another of the titles presented in the EA Play 2020 how Lost in Random, the adventure of gothic setting of Zoink Games and the annual appointment with football, FIFA 21, which again disappoints Nintendo Switch users with another Legacy edition in which only the templates will be changed without including playable news.

He full listing of games that will come to Switch in the coming months and that represents this « increase in interest » on the platform by EA would be like this according to Venturebeat, in the absence of confirmation by the company:

Burnout ParadiseFIFA 21Apex LegendsLost in RandomVelan Studios gameNeed For Speed: Hot PursuitPlants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville

