Hot nights shoot 16% mortality in Spain

06/17/2021 at 8:03 AM CEST

Hot nights are becoming more and more frequent as a result of global warming. Now, scientific research has quantified the increase in mortality that this phenomenon can cause in different European countries. In Spain, this increase is 16%, but in some areas, such as Madrid, the percentage rises to 26%.

Climate change will not only bring very high temperatures during the day, especially in inland areas of our country, but it will also make the nights much hotter. Despite the fact that the repercussions of suffocating heat during the daytime are widely studied, the same does not happen with the moment when the Moon takes center stage in the sky.

That gap in knowledge is what a international research team, in which several Spaniards participate, to try to elucidate what happens when the embarrassment reaches heights like the current ones during the night. The conclusion? Hot nights increase mortality in Spain by 16%.

“It was thought that what happened at night was not so important & rdquor ;, comments the geographer of the University of Santiago de Compostela and the first author of the article, Dominic Royé. And it is that, when they began to study this phenomenon, they discovered that the heat not only bothers, but also makes us sleep much worse.

“Our body needs to rest & rdquor;, Royé points out, who indicates that, for this, it is necessary for the pulse to drop between 20% and 30% compared to what we have when we are at rest. However, when an external pressure such as heat makes its appearance, the body is forced to work to be able to thermoregulate through sweating and vasodilation.

“At some point the body will shut down forcibly due to fatigue, but if it is still hot, it will wake up again & rdquor ;, explains the researcher, who warns that this leads to poor rest, the dangers of which range from loss of concentration and fatigue even death itself.

Danger is everywhere, but surely those who are most at risk of suffering a fatal outcome are people with previous pathologies, especially cardiovascular and respiratory. In fact, in people with respiratory diseases, the mortality from night hot flashes amounts to 30%, double that of the rest of the population.

One of the most relevant conclusions of this article, entitled Effects of hot nights on mortality in Southern Europe, and which has been published in the scientific journal Epidemiology, is that mortality is more related to the temperature reached during the night than to the fact that that hot night lasts for more hours.

“High nighttime temperatures can cause prolonged heat stress & rdquor ;, insists the researcher, noting that this study has found“ strong evidence & rdquor; that daily mortality is associated with night temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius and, to a lesser extent, with duration.

It also affects differently depending on where the person is. It is not the same to sleep in a city like Barcelona, ​​where approximately one in four people have air conditioning, than to sleep in the heart of Lisbon, where living conditions are very different.

“The lack of adaptation also causes a greater impact & rdquor ;, says Royé, who explains that in his study, mortality in Portugal due to this phenomenon has been the highest, reaching 37% por excess heat and 29% for the duration of your hot nights. On the other side of the scale is France, where the risk of mortality from excess night heat is 12%.

Regarding the specific results of the 11 cities that they have studied in four European countries (Spain, Portugal, France and Italy), the risk of death due to excessive night heat is more important in Porto, where it reaches 43% .

Up to 26% increase in mortality in Madrid

In Spain, four cities have been studied: Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid and Seville. Of these, the one that experiences the highest risk of death due to excess heat is Madrid, where this indicator reaches 26%.

In Bilbao and Seville it rises to 14% and in Barcelona it is barely 6%. As is the case with Portugal, these differences may also be motivated by the population’s lack of adaptation to high night temperatures.

This problem is also a consequence of climate change and will continue to worsen as the situation worsens. “The impact of the thermal environment on health, comfort and performance is one of the most critical public health problems related to climate change,” explains the researcher.

The so-called ‘tropical nights’ (those in which the temperature does not drop below 20ºC) will be increasingly frequent in Spain due to global warming, especially in the south and east.

The results of this study provide a better understanding of night in health and may help improve heat wave warning systems at the population level, in addition to considering new individual risk factors.

Reference Study: bit.ly/3uWURLL

