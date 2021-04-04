Hot discussion between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling on Twitter

Henry Cejudo | Image: Sportskeeda

While Henry Cejudo (16–2) plays with his return to the UFC, Aljamain Sterling (20–3) has been the UFC World Bantamweight Champion for a few weeks.. The two have shared fiery statements in the past but have recently had an exchange of verbal attacks on Twitter that is giving a lot to talk about.

Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling on Twitter

It all started when the «Funk Master» responded like this to a publication of «Triple C»:

– It’s not April Fools’ Day but I am what Colby Covington thinks it is.

– You got something on your teeth, ex champion.

«Yes, it is true disgust to see how you got your fake title, Oscar winner«.

I learned from the best. “Champ.” 😉 – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 4, 2021

«I learned from the best. ‘Champion’«.

«I was going to answer you, but would you fake a concussion«.

I think my head hurts from reading this 🤕 – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 4, 2021

«My head is already aching to read this«.

At the moment the discussion was left with this last answer from the champion, which did not get a response from the former champion. We’ll see if they continue chatting later. And even if this rivalry can lead to a future fight between the two for the title. By the way, surprisingly, Colby Covington (16-2) did not respond to Henry Cejudo’s attack. Even if he obviously said what he said, there is no way a fight between the two will take place.