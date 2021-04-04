Hot discussion between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling on Twitter

Fight

Henry Cejudo | Image: Sportskeeda

While Henry Cejudo (16–2) plays with his return to the UFC, Aljamain Sterling (20–3) has been the UFC World Bantamweight Champion for a few weeks.. The two have shared fiery statements in the past but have recently had an exchange of verbal attacks on Twitter that is giving a lot to talk about.

Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling on Twitter

It all started when the «Funk Master» responded like this to a publication of «Triple C»:

– It’s not April Fools’ Day but I am what Colby Covington thinks it is.

You got something on your teeth, ex champion.

«Yes, it is true disgust to see how you got your fake title, Oscar winner«.

«I learned from the best. ‘Champion’«.

«I was going to answer you, but would you fake a concussion«.

«My head is already aching to read this«.

At the moment the discussion was left with this last answer from the champion, which did not get a response from the former champion. We’ll see if they continue chatting later. And even if this rivalry can lead to a future fight between the two for the title. By the way, surprisingly, Colby Covington (16-2) did not respond to Henry Cejudo’s attack. Even if he obviously said what he said, there is no way a fight between the two will take place.