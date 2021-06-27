Hot air balloon accident left 4 dead and 1 seriously injured in Albuquerque

15 minutes. At least 4 people died this Saturday and a fifth was seriously injured after a hot air balloon hit a power line in Albuquerque, in the US state of New Mexico. This was confirmed by the Albuquerque Police Department on its Twitter account.

The accident occurred in the area of ​​the Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard, where the electricity was suspended due to the event.

The wounded man is hospitalized and his condition is “unstable.”

City Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told the local daily Alburquerque Journal that doctors are working hard to save that person’s life.

“It is a very tragic situation. Our agents who arrived first on the scene had a hard time when they saw what they saw. These things are horrible when they happen, “he said.

The Powering New Mexico (PNM) company, which provides electricity and gas to the population, confirmed in a tweet that more than 13,000 people in the area are suffering power cuts in their homes due to the hot air balloon accident in Albuquerque.

PNM spokeswoman Shannon Jackson told CNN that they may not be able to rehabilitate the affected high voltage line until the investigation is completed to clarify the reason for this accident.

In that sense, he recommended that users plan well what they are going to do in the next few hours when temperatures rise. He also encouraged them to move to the homes of relatives or friends if they need electricity or use the air conditioning.