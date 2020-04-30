Weather conditions remain unfavorable for the dispersion of pollutants in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The lack of winds and significant rain are the main factors that cause the increase in the concentration of pollutants.

This Thursday afternoon (30), the sun shines brightly across Greater São Paulo. In the interior of São Paulo, in addition to the heat, the humidity indexes are falling. Data from Inmet – Instituto Nacional de Meteoorlogia show that at 2 pm, Brasília time, the humidity dropped to 29% in the city of Lins and Votuporanga. At the same time, 30% in Valparaíso.

According to data from Cetesb, at 2 pm, most stations in the metropolitan region of São Paulo had moderate air quality.

Wind turn

On this holiday, from May 1, the passage of a cold front on the high seas will help to turn the wind and cause an increase in humidity in the city of São Paulo and on the coast, which consequently improves air quality.

Does rain come?

The humid wind that comes from the sea will have a greater impact on the coast of São Paulo. The wind shift favors the formation of many clouds. On the south coast it can rain in the morning and in Baixada Santista, the sky fills with clouds and during the afternoon and night rain is forecast.

In the metropolitan area, even with the sun coming up, we will observe an increase in clouds. Rain showers happen between afternoon and night in isolation.

But what about the weather in May?

See below the video of meteorologists Patricia Madeira and Josélia Pegorim on the climate trend

