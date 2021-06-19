Host of the Hoy Program says goodbye with an emotional message | Instagram

A goodbye or a see you soon? Dear conductive of the Hoy Program has finally said goodbye amid rumors and gave thanks for the “great adventure”. Anette Michel, the former host of Master Chef, wrote some emotional words on her social networks when she arrived this Friday, the date on which she concluded her participation in the morning star of Televisa.

The actress also shared photographs with her colleagues, Andrea Legarreta, Marisol González, Arath de la Torre, Paul Stanley and more; as well as with Hoy’s producer, Andrea Rodríguez Doria.

Anette Michel took the opportunity to have joined as a guest host to the Today Program during a week, time in which it covered the vacations of the beloved Galilea Montijo. The television presenter thanked the production for everything and for living the adventure, raised expectations with a “See you later!”

What a great adventure it was to share with you all on the Hoy program. I see them soon. Thanks to all the production, Anette wrote on her official Instagram account.

The publication was shared by whoever was a TV Azteca star for many years on his social networks a day ago and obtained more than 30 thousand reactions. Many of Michel’s followers claim they preferred to see her on TV Azteca and showed displeasure that she was part of the Hoy Program; however, they appreciated the excellent treatment that was given.

Anette Michel arrived to rekindle the rumors around the Hoy Program. There were those who assured that the driver arrived to replace Galilea Montijo permanently or that she would stay, even if it was with Gali still in the cast; However, this possibility was ruled out by Andrea Rodríguez Doria herself, the producer, who indicated that they were complete.

But there is a possibility for this beautiful woman to be part of the Today Program since Alex Kaffie, better known as the villain of the shows has revealed that a beautiful host of the famous television show has resigned and it is about nothing more and nothing less than Marisol González. Could it be that they will reach the price?