Host of the Hoy Program reveals the saddest moment

Very difficult !, the dear conductor of the Hoy Program, Jorge Van Rankin decided to open his heart to his fellow Members on Air and expressed the most painful moment of his life. Donkey Van Rankin shared when asked by his companions that this moment that marked him forever has to do with his father.

Jorge Van Rankin pointed out that it was very difficult for him to see his father in intensive care, this as a result of a stroke, he was very bad and his mother shared that the situation was getting complicated.

The saddest moment in my life I think was when my dad was in intensive care for an aneurysm, a stroke, on January 3; My mother tells me that my father was ill, they had taken him down from intensive care to the rooms and I remember that on January 6 they told me that he was very ill, I went to the hospital where he was.

Donkey He pointed out that his father was a very nervous person and that the situation was complicated because he could not speak, but he was conscious and with his eyes he said many things. The driver of the Today Program He pointed out that for him it was very complicated that feeling of wanting to hug him and not being able to do it because he did not get along with him that way.

My dad was very nervous, he was always very nervous, he made faces at me, he couldn’t speak, he read everything with his eyes, with his eyes. I wanted to hug him, but I couldn’t do it because I didn’t get along with him like that, it was hard for me.

Jorge Van Rankin was very moved by revealing this moment in his life and also shared the enormous responsibility that he acquired by becoming the only male in the family. The member of Members on the air and protagonist of 40 and 20 shared that he is in charge of his mother, his sister, his wife and his two daughters.

The actor He shared that what changed him forever was becoming a father, something that he had never thought about and that saved him from “hitting rock bottom”, because he assures that he started with bets and others and when he felt it was too much, he began to think about his daughters , in the tuition fees and other needs of his family and chose them.

Recently, there was enormous controversy when rumors emerged that El Burro Van Rankin had been fired from the Hoy Program and also that his exclusivity on Televisa had been withdrawn. It was the same celebrity who indicated that he is still on Today and that his exclusivity ended last year.