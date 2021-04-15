Host of the Hoy Program canceled wedding in full program | Instagram

Although she is currently single, the beautiful host of the Hoy Program, Andrea Escalona placeholder image He was very close to reaching the altar, but he canceled his wedding in the middle of the live program.

The beautiful daughter of Magda Rodriguez she was committed to Carlos Calderon, nicknamed “el Chulo”, whom he met when he was part of the Enamorándonos program, the same one that his mother hosted.

Calderón met Andy Escalona in the forum and decided to ask her out, that’s how the love between the host of the Hoy Program and the young woman arose. Everything seemed to be going well between the couple and they even planned to get to the altar, Andrea and Carlos got engaged.

However, the fairy tale fell apart after a woman appeared on the aforementioned program claiming that she was expecting a son from Carlos Calderón.

Andrea Escalona was very affected by the situation and decided to support the woman by ending her commitment in full on-air program. However, and although this sounds very strong, there are those who doubt that this has really been a reality since even the end of the relationship was made in the middle of the program, which should be noted again, his mother produced.

Recently, and due to an indiscretion of her companions, it became known that the former Daniel bisogno broke up with her most recent partner. This news came after the niece of Andrea Rodriguez Doria will take up the issue of the separation of Raúl Araiza and María Amelia Aguilar in the middle of the Hoy Program. El Negrito was not silent and ended up discovering that she was also single, to which Andy responded by singing Libre soy, from the movie Frozen; For his part, Galilea Montijo pointed out that there was a rain of separations in Hoy.

One of Andrea Escalona’s romances impossible to forget is Daniel Bisogno. The host of Hoy assures that he is a great guy and that there is great affection between them; However, their relationship ended because she was very young and wanted to continue knowing, enjoying and building her career, while the journalist wanted to formalize and have a family with the actress, too.

In his scandals, Escalona has shown his unconditional support for Bisogno and has not spoken ill of him before the cameras and assures that who he puts to his bed is only his business.

Currently, it seems that the driver of Ventaneando is also single, could there be a new opportunity for Andrea Escalona and Daniel Bisogno in love? Mhoni Vidente assured that Magda Rodríguez sent her to tell her daughter that there would be a baby at the door very soon, is it true?