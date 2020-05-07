More and more patients who come to hospitals in São Paulo to treat covid-19 have been seen by at least one health professional who has already caught the disease and healed.

Cardiologist Fábio Grunspun Pitta (first right) is welcomed back to work after healing from Covid-19

Photo: Disclosure / Albert Einstein Hospital / BBC News Brasil

The phenomenon is explained by the large number of infected workers in the category and by procedures adopted by some hospitals, which have resorted primarily to cured employees to care for patients with covid-19.

BBC News Brasil interviewed two doctors and two newly recovered nurses who have already returned to work. Two of them had severe conditions and were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (read the testimonials below).

There are still no conclusive studies on the possibility of reinfection by covid-19, and all the professionals interviewed said they had maintained or even expanded the protective measures to avoid the risk of falling ill again, in addition to preserving the health of colleagues and patients.

However, experts point out that if the new coronavirus behaves like other similar viruses, it is likely that cured patients will acquire some degree of immunity and that, even if they become infected again, the disease tends to manifest itself more mildly.

On April 21, science reporter for The New York Times Donald McNeil said in the podcast The Daily that several doctors cured of covid-19 in the U.S. have been deployed to perform procedures with a higher risk of infection, such as intubation of patients.

According to the reports of the Brazilian doctors and nurses interviewed, these practices are also beginning to be adopted here.

In the statements below, health professionals talk about their anxieties during the period of recovery, the return to activities and how having faced the disease helps them to deal with patients.

João Francisco Rodrigues de Abreu Faria, doctor at Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) in Cubatão (SP)

We, from Samu, do procedures in the middle of the street, in favela streets, on the floor of the house, in vomited bathrooms. We are much more exposed and liable to become infected with covid.

We do not have controlled environments to perform invasive procedures, such as intubation, in which there is a high risk of contamination by secretions. And we are always surrounded by a mother or child screaming, so we have to be quick.

João Francisco Rodrigues de Abreu Faria with his daughters on the day he returned home after healing from the covid-19

Photo: Personal Archive / João Faria / BBC News Brasil

There were few confirmed cases here in the region when I started to experience a headache and a boring cough, which seemed allergic.

I had been away from my family for fifteen days just in case. I was living alone, stressed, eating badly, missing my daughters, and I got worse.

When the covid test was positive, he was very weak and dehydrated. The CT scan showed between 35 and 40% of my compromised lung, on both sides. I went to the ICU in Santos and was monitored.

It is horrible for a doctor to be in the role of a patient. I thought of my two young daughters. I cried, and the nurse took my hand. I really want to thank this nurse, she helped me a lot.

I managed to hydrate, got better and went to the bedroom. I was discharged and was isolated for a few more days. Coming home was a vitamin of love and care. I was suffering a long way from my family.

I was happy to return to work, because the population needs us, but I am also sad, because our driver was intubated and we lost a plaster technician.

Most of our team got infected. Our PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) was slow to arrive, one had to buy for the other.

We are prioritizing those who have already taken and healed from covid to treat suspected cases of the disease. When there is a call, the person who has not been contaminated does not go in the ambulance. So we preserve colleagues.

Having had the disease helps me to identify possible cases. When I got sick, I sweated a lot, to the point of having to change the sheet at night. Then I ask on the radio if the person is sweating a lot. If so, I see it as another sign of covid.

We are on the battlefront. Friends of ours are getting sick and dying. We live with the fear of having to intubate a friend.

I think they should put mental health professionals to talk to us. We need a host.

Marcos de Souza Evangelista, nurse at the ICU of Hospital São Paulo

I have been working in the ICU for 15 years. I have always taken care of patients with hepatitis, HIV, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases.

When I had a fever, it was a warning sign. I don’t remember having a fever in the past ten years.

The disease progressed very fast. In three days, I wouldn’t get out of bed anymore. I had respiratory fatigue, muscle pain, nausea, diarrhea, everything you can imagine.

My wife took me to the hospital. I did a CT scan and saw that, within four days of the onset of symptoms, 25% of my lung was covered by Covid injuries.

Nurse Marcos de Souza Evangelista says he became a better person after recovering from Covid-19

Photo: Personal Archive / Marcos de Souza Evangelista / BBC News Brasil

I received supplemental oxygen and was sent to the same ICU where I work. I stayed there two days.

My biggest fear was being intubated and not seeing any more family, my wife, my children. I felt very fragile, because you are totally dependent on someone else.

The beauty of working in the health field is this: seeing people exposing themselves, putting their lives at risk, to take care of someone who is not theirs.

Just asking for a glass of water is a matter of gratitude. Or turn around in bed. I had a feeling of continued gratitude for those who took care of me. This is supernatural.

I got better and went to the infirmary, where I spent two more days, and finished the recovery at home.

I went back to work a little scared, afraid to recontaminate myself. This fear gives me security, because I am more cautious, I am more attentive to vestments and protocols.

At the same time, it was a pleasure to return. Many colleagues are not so lucky. I thanked everyone nominally.

The ICU, which was previously a generalist, has now become a large isolated sector for cases of covid. I say to the patients: “Be calm, everything will be fine, I was lying where you are now.”

Going through this experience gave me another view of the world. I feel like I’ve become a better person. With the routine, you are skeptical, but when you arrive at the situation I arrived in and can recover, it gives hope that the sun will shine again.

Although we don’t see light at the end of the tunnel, we don’t know if a storm or wind is coming, we have to trust in humanity and have the strength to touch the boat.

Natalia Balestra, ICU nurse at Hospital Sírio Libanês

I contracted the covid of a patient with no clear symptoms, who spent three days in my unit.

I had a sore throat and a low fever. I couldn’t believe it, because we had a large number of critically ill patients in the ICU. I have a leadership position: I organize the environment, I align processes, I train.

I felt that I had left my colleagues in hand and felt guilty for being sick, for leaving the boat in the middle of the tsunami.

Nurse Natalia Balestra says that cured health professionals at Covid-19 have been allocated primarily to treat cases of the disease at Hospital Sírio Libanês

Photo: Personal Archive / Natalia Balestra / BBC News Brasil

I was afraid of dying, of getting worse, needing to be intubated and undergoing hemodialysis. Unlike the nurse who attends patients with milder symptoms, in the ICU, we only have contact with gravity. So I knew how dangerous the disease could be.

It was very difficult to be isolated at home. In our culture, we value physical contact, proximity. When we get sick, we receive visitation and affection. With covid, this cannot happen.

The anguish of isolation made my physical symptoms worse. I tried to read books, watch movies, think positive, but it was a very sad and difficult day.

Fortunately, I got better. When I spent 72 hours without any symptoms, I went back to work.

We made a division in the hospital so that patients with flu-like symptoms do not cross with patients of other pathologies. This movement has also occurred among health professionals.

Who takes care of covid only takes care of covid. And those who return from post-covid leave primarily serve coronavirus units.

I observed in my service a very strong union of all categories. And the empathy we feel for colleagues is even greater. Everyone is thinking about situations that bring risk to their colleague, thinking in a much more collective way.

I am afraid to tell patients that I have had covid, I do not know how they will receive it. But, having had the disease, I read more attentively with patients and family members.

The other day I spent half an hour welcoming and listening to the anxieties of a patient’s wife. She asked me to see her husband from afar.

I decided to make an exception because I felt that it would make all the difference for her and her husband. She told me that she will never forget what I did, that no one had ever heard her that way.

Fábio Grunspun Pitta, cardiologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and Incor (Heart Institute, Hospital das Clínicas, USP Medical School)

We were preparing to face the peak of the disease in Einstein’s ICU in April. I was already with some of my inpatients when I felt stronger and a little fever.

I took the test, and it was positive for covid-19. You feel powerless. It was like being scheduled to play in the World Cup, but getting hurt 10 minutes into the first half.

I spent 14 days isolated from the rest of my family at home. I was in a room with a bathroom, and my wife would bring me a plate of food, cutlery and a glass. My children came to play at the bedroom door. The youngest, 2 years old, called me all the time.

I had never had an illness that took me away from work. You get scared. I had older colleagues who were intubated. Younger others, who were also at home, were getting worse.

Cured of covid-19, cardiologist Fabio Grunspun Pitta says he experienced the difficulty of describing the symptoms of the disease on his skin

Photo: Disclosure / Albert Einstein / BBC News Brasil

Covid-19 is very different from the flu. In a flu, in two or three days, you start to get better.

In covid-19, the disease worsens around the seventh or eighth day. I was apprehensive, but on the tenth day, I really improved. And when they were 14 days old, I went back to work.

It’s weird, you come back like a hero, “I beat the covid”. There was even a party at the hospital for the recovered.

We don’t know if we are in danger of reinfecting ourselves, so I continue with the same attentions of dressing.

On the other hand, theoretically I have immunity and I feel more comfortable, more secure, knowing that my chance of dying in an eventual reinfection is less.

I use my case when I talk to patients. I realized that one of the difficulties in dealing with this disease is knowing how to characterize it by symptoms. You are fine, but your heart is beating fast, your breath is short.

So I say: “I know what you are feeling, the hallmark of the disease is not being able to explain the symptoms”.

Our concern now is that patients with other pathologies stop looking for hospitals because they are afraid of becoming infected with covid. We noticed a decrease in the number of heart attacks, for example.

Either the people at home are trying healthier habits, or they are holding on to their symptoms and stop looking for a hospital.

The most serious cases have come to us, but not the least serious. Our fear is that, in the second semester, patients will get sicker.

