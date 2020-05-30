..- Coronavirus cases are growing in a hot, desert region between Southern California and a city near Tijuana, overloading hospitals already saturated with patients on both sides of the border.

Mexicali, capital of the Mexican state Baja California, has the third highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mexico, while its main hospitals are kept busy at 80% of their capacity, according to data from the state Secretariat of Health.

Only a few kilometers beyond the border fence, el Imperial County, California, is dealing with the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations per capita in the state.

During the past two weeks, the largest hospital Imperial County has used helicopters to take some patients to other clinics, including those more than 100 miles away in San Diego and Palm Springs, because their intensive care unit is full.

“We continue to grow with all of our hospital beds full,” Judy Cruz, director of the ER’s emergency room, told .. El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Part of the wave of patients are US citizens living in Mexico and crossing to seek care, Cruz said.

At least 57 patients arrived in ambulances that picked them up at the Calexico port of entry in the past two weeks, some of whom were unconscious when they arrived at El Centro, he added.

Many other cases are found among county residents.

Like other heavily trafficked California border regions, where thousands of trucks and workers cross back and forth every day, infections in Imperial are on the rise, and the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases tripled throughout the month of May.

In the past two weeks, the county has recorded 406 cases per 100,000 residents, more than five times the state average.

The head of the Mexicali fire department, Rubén Osuna, explained that his paramedics sometimes they have to wait hours to deliver suspected Covid-19 patients to hospitals because emergency rooms are overcrowded.

Some never succeed. He said three or four suspected COVID patients die in their homes in the city every day.

The doctor Rubén de la Torre, who works both in the General Hospital of Mexicali and in the Regional Hospital No. 30 of the IMSS The city’s two largest COVID facilities, said the outbreaks among medical workers left both hospitals understaffed.

The authorities of Mexico They have said that health workers account for at least a fifth of coronavirus cases across the country.

If Mexicali’s infection rate doesn’t level off soon, “people are going to die outside the hospital,” de la Torre said.

Officials of the IMSS and the Secretary of Health of Baja California nor they immediately answered questions about infections among their workers.

In Imperial County, Cruz said her hospital was unlikely to be emptied soon. “Once things reopen, I am concerned that we will have another surge,” he said.